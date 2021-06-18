What makes adventure races an adventure? Red Bull X-Alps defines the genre

A quick google of the term 'adventure race' will pull up many thousands of results. Some of those, of course, are more of an adventure than others. So where's the dividing line between an true adventure race and just a race? Well, Red Bull X-Alps , practically drew that line – and then stepped way over it.

It's the pinnacle competition in the somewhat obscure sport known as 'Hike and Fly', where paragliders travel by foot and flight from Point A to Point... . Why a blank? Because as fifth-time competitor Tom de Dorlodot says: "When you take off on a cross-country paraglider, you actually don't really know where you're going to land."

What these athletes do know is that they'd better be prepared, because the race is nothing if not long. Actually, it's epic, in the most literal definition of the word.

The route literally stretches across the Alps, over four different countries. It’s over 1,200 kilometers from turnpoint to turnpoint and that's if they go in a straight line. (they won't or, rather, they can’t.) So, doing the race means being incredibly fit – if you can't run three marathons, three days in a row, you probably shouldn't be there. If you can't pilot your paraglider through turbulent mountain air, you probably shouldn't be there. That's why only 30 athletes are selected. Asked if amateurs should be allowed to compete, Paul Guschlbauer didn’t even hesitate. "No, no way. It's too dangerous."

X Alps can involve days of dawn to dusk trekking, as Paul Guschlbauer knows © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Ultimately, what makes this race incredibly unique is that it's just not a physical challenge, or a mental endurance challenge, it's a thinking man's game. The route you choose between the turnpoints literally defines your race. There's no right way, but if you go the wrong way, getting stuck in the wrong dead end valley, or on the wrong side of a mountain range and you could lose hours, or even days. Sound like a lot of luck? One might think so, but then we doubt Chrigel ’The Eagle’ Maurer would have won it five times in a row.

This 10th edition of the race sees a significant new development: it's the first time the race doesn't end at the sea in Monaco.

With a new all-Alps route, the 2021 race will be spectacular and gruelling © Zooom Productions/Red Bull Content Pool

Instead, the racers will make one very, very big loop, leaving Salzburg in Austria, making a few pit stops and then circling Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps (and all the way over in France), before heading back almost all the way to Salzburg, landing in Zell Am See.

While there's a fair number of 'paragliding superhighways' between Salzburg and Mont Blanc – big, open valleys that create lots of thermal lift – the additional turnpoints like the Zugspitz, the Dent d'Oche, or Piz Palu, means that competitors won't be able to use them. And if rain or thunderstorms force them down out of the air? Well, they keep racing on foot.

Tom de Dorlodot reminded us of something else, something you may have heard before: "Adventure begins when the unexpected occurs." Over the years, people have gotten lost on glaciers, landed in the water, suffered any numbers of injuries and tested the limits of physical and mental endurance. In a world that's full of Instagram adventure, in this race the gramming will be done almost exclusively by their supporters – the competitors themselves rarely have the time.

Keep an eye on the experienced Laurie Genovese © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Who to follow? All of the competitors, but some athletes of particular interest are reigning champ Christian Maurer, highly-touted challenger Maxime Pinot, four-time third place finisher Paul Guschlbauer, Laurie Genovese, the female paragliding instructor who's been flying since she was 14, Japan's 61-year-old Kaoru Ogisawa and the young gun, 20-year-old Thomas Friedrich.

Will they fly, will they run? Will it takes seven days or 17? And who will win? These are all questions that can only answered by the race itself. Only one thing is guaranteed: adventure.