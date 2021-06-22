Like a game of chess, Red Bull X-Alps requires strategy, luck and chance

It’s easy to see why the Red Bull X-Alps is such a captivating race, for those who race it and those who watch it. While the concept – hike and fly from A to B to C and so on – is simple, the actual logistics and process of it is not.
Let’s move past the truly incredible fact that humans can spend hour upon hour in the air without any form of engine power whatsoever (certainly a topic worth learning about, if you haven’t already!) and discuss the strategy, skills and thinking that go into putting together a race-winning line. First, let’s cover a few facts:
- Paragliders can climb, mostly vertically, by circling up in a ‘thermal’ – hot air coming off the ground as the day heats up.
- To cover distance over the ground – in adventure race language, ‘velocity made good’ they have to glide.
- When they glide, they sink. The rate at which they sink is the ‘glide ratio’ – these days, with a skilled pilot, one of the latest cross-country canopies should achieve a 10:1 glide ratio. That means 1km over the ground for 100m of altitude lost.
So in order to achieve an objective as fast as possible, a Red Bull X-Alps racer must consider a number of factors, the most important being weather and geography. Generally, the fastest way to get from A to B is to do it in the air – so instead of going over or around a mountain on foot, a paraglider might hike up the opposite side of the valley, where the sun is hitting at a direct angle to create thermal lift. As the sun rises in the morning the east-facing exposures warm up and create thermals first. Then the south-east facing, then south, then south-west, then finally the westerly faces as the day ends.
The Alps run loosely east to west, with a couple of ‘paragliding superhighways’ – big, wide, open valleys such as the Rhone in Southern France – that let pilots make plenty of VMG [Velocity Made Good]. But the Red Bull X-Alps is anything but easy, and the turnpoints require, if anything, only occasional use of the obvious lines.
It’s constantly sending them over mountain ridges and mountain ranges, and the fastest path can change as quickly as an afternoon storm cell gathers up energy, cools down the land and kills the thermal lift, ruining the most meticulously made plans. There are literally as many variables as a game of chess – and if you consider every rock wall or open field can create a thermal, however small, maybe even more.
Sound like an adventure? It is – but the truth is, it used to be much harder. Well, sort of.
While the Red Bull X-Alps is human-powered, it’s still a very modern race – rather than trying to avoid the advancements in technology, the race has largely embraced GPS units, digital maps and other tools to gather information about weather and the like. Why? Mostly, it’s made the race safer – although it’s still certainly full of risk. When Tom de Dorlodot did his first race in 2007, he tells us, there weren’t iPads or the super-powerful GPS systems we have today. They were using paper maps. Getting weather reports over a weather radio. Getting lost much, much more.
"Back in those days, when I landed, I would wait for the guys 5km behind me to land too, so we could walk together,” he says. “These days, the race is more professional – and much faster.” While early editions of the race saw the athletes grinding day and night for close to two weeks, recent editions have been won in as little as seven days. This year’s race, with the new route, is anybody’s guess – but as always, it’s pretty much up to the weather.
And how is everybody’s strategy working out? At the end of Day 2, defending six-time champ Christian ‘Chrigel’ Maurer already pulled off a neat little trick with a late-evening thermal flight to leap 20km ahead of the previous leaders. Will he be able to hold on to that lead? Only the wind knows.