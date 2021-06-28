What do you do for 9.5 hours in the air?

After hundreds and hundreds of kilometres of Red Bull X-Alps racing and a half-dozen or so turnpoints, Maxime Pinot and Christian ‘Chrigel’ Maurer were neck-and-neck, racing beside each other. But on the afternoon of Day 7, they split: Maurer took the high road, the big valley to the north, while Pinot went for the hills to the south – a shorter route, but more technical to fly with more ridge crossings. Who made the right decision?

The answer was clear: Chrigel Maurer. The defending champion logged an absolutely incredible flight of 421km over 9.5 hours in the air during that part of the race.

Benoït Outters was challenging for the lead on Friday © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

A long cross-country paragliding flight takes quite a bit of planning and preparation, beyond even learning the skills to get there. In a race like this where covering distance is the key, the more time you spend in the air, generally, the faster you move. Every launch and landing is a time suck, and hiking is really a time suck. Pilots will usually do anything they can to stay in the air (‘scratching' is the term in the paragliding community) rather than land, which means having to pack up the glider, walk to another launch and so on…

When the sky is clear, the cloudbase is high and the thermals are pumping, you’re going to want to fly as long and far as possible. So even though you might want to land for whatever reason, none of those reasons are more important than the ground you’re covering in the sky. That means you might be in the cockpit for eight, nine or 10 hours. (Yes, paragliders have a ‘cockpit’, just like a plane – after all, it’s where they sit, steer and read instruments.)

Packing is a super-important part of hike-and-fly. Before launching, the things they won’t need – a sleeping bag, for instance, or a pillow – go in the back of the paragliding harness where they double as padding in case of a rough landing. things you do need (such as food, and water) come to the front. Instruments like a variometer and tablet with maps are attached to the ‘flight deck’, the area in front of the pilot. Oh, and since you don’t know when you’re going to land, don’t forget to put on your condom catheter or diaper or whatever system you use to get rid of bodily fluids in the air.

All sorted? You’re ready to launch.

Romania's Toma Coconea achieves lift-off © Vitek Ludvik/Red Bull Content Pool

OK, now that you’re in the air, what do you do? Sit back and relax? Hardly. If you’re going for a cross-country flight, you’re going to want to gain altitude right away – so it’s hunt down a thermal right away. It’s usually geography that creates thermals so you might be looking for a rock wall or other ‘hot spot’. If there’s a ridgeline heading in the right direction and a prevailing wind pushing up against the ridge, you can use what’s known as ‘mechanical lift’ – as the wind (which blows horizontally) hits a slope, it has to go up. That creates lift. If you’re not climbing, you’re gliding – hitting the speed bar to change the angle of the glider canopy, so that you fall faster, and move forward faster. If you start examining the tracks on the Red Bull X-Alps live tracking , you’ll see all this. Those little spirals that look like springs or coils all represent climbs, while a straight line is a glide.

During this entire time, you’re also doing something else: thinking.

First, about your safety – are there storms? How much air do I have under me? What hazards am I going to potentially encounter? Then, about your position – am I in legal airspace, or is there an airport, a major city or a helipad that I need to be aware of? (The good news is that dedicated apps have made this much easier than when the race begun back in 2007.)

If Maurer's not in the air, he'll be somewhere like this © Vitek Ludvik/Red Bull Content Pool

After that, you’re strategising – which line is going to offer the most lift? How can I cut out more distance? Sometimes, the shortest and straightest line isn't the fastest – bigger valleys with more clean air can allow bigger climbs and longer glides – that’s happening in race right now . Finally, you’re observing yourself, checking up on everything from your energy levels to how hydrated you are and whether you're feeling tired.

It all adds up to this: if you’re in the air, you’re turned on, tuned in, paying attention and on high alert. Put it this way: upon completing just a 200km flight the other day, when asked how it was, Maurer had only two words: "It’s hard."

Back to the race. Maurer’s impressive flying lines put him 160km in front of his nearest competitor at the start of Day 9 – and means his next Red Bull X-Alps win is almost guaranteed. He’s just got to stay safe, keep moving and get to the finish.

