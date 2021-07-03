Red Bull X-Alps: it’s not about the race

And then there were five. Out of 29 athletes to start the race, just five completed the full distance from Salzburg to Zell am See – although let’s give them some credit, it was definitely the long way round.

As the first edition of the Red Bull X-Alps with an A to B to (almost) a format, everyone was curious about, well, everything – not just who would win, but how, over which routes, with which tactics.

We already know that Christian ‘Chrigel’ Maurer dominated at the end of the course, leaping ahead in what had been a tightly contested race until that point. Following his runaway win, four more athletes – Patrick von Känel, Simon Oberrauner, Maxime Pinot and Benoît Outters, in that order, all reached the finish in Zell am See.

Patrick von Känel celebrates his second-placed finish © Vitek Ludvik / Red Bull Content Pool

But whether at the front or the back, the race within the race never stopped. While Chrigel was landing on the finishing float, the top five were battling for second place, while at the back of the pack, the last few racers were battling simply to stay in the race (the person in last place gets disqualified at pre-determined times, so the back of the pack is always grinding to not be last!).

By the time Chrigel landed, the racer’s routes were strung out over the Alps like so much spaghetti. Everyone began at the same start line and was in the same race, but no one – literally no one! – took the same route. There were variations major and minor, and it’s those variations that made the difference. Which brings us to one more interesting fact: the person who did it the fastest, rather counterintuitively, also covered the most kilometres!

Simon Oberrauner's route saw him eventually finish third © Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Chrigel covered 2,512km – more than double the distance of the ’as the bird flies’ route, which clocked in at 1,238km. Second-placed Patrick von Känel logged 2,313km, and third placed finisher Simon Oberrauner ticked off 2,295km. So how did Chrigel manage to finish first, after going further? The answer is simple, and rather obvious: speed and flying time. While he was just about half a kilometre per hour faster both in the air and on the ground compared to von Känel, he spent more time in the air and he did it at the right time.

After Chrigel’s spectacular big-flight finish, bad weather hit the back of the back, splitting up even further the racers who were already strewn across the Alps.

Benoît Outters fights through the bad weather on his way to fifth place © Vitek Ludvik / Red Bull Content Pool

In true Red Bull X-Alps spirit, no one simply gave up and stopped moving, save for a couple of athletes who withdrew on doctor’s advice. And despite tired legs, sunburnt faces, and every other symptom of pure exhaustion one could imagine, it was still mostly smiles all round, with the occasional grimace.

Paul Guschlbauer found himself hiding from thunderstorms in caves and walking down glaciers instead of flying. Théo de Blic had one of the scariest moments of his life when his glider struck an unmarked nearly-invisible cable while flying close to the mountain. (After the glider had a partial collapse, he was able to safely land. His supporter managed to avoid the cable, but crashed in doing so, thankfully, without serious injury.) Country-neighbours, Belgian Tom de Dorlodot and Dutch Ferdy van Schelven enjoyed a flight together over the Aletsch Glacier, the largest glacier in Europe.

In short, the race may have been won on day eight, but the adventure continued for everyone, regardless of their place in the field. Which brings us to the biggest truth about races like these: if you’re in it only for the win, you probably won’t even start. If you’re in it for the adventure, it will be worth it no matter what. Red Bull X-Alps returns in 2023 – and for most of the athletes, training starts next month, because if you’re an adventurer, adventure never stops.

