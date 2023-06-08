Laurie Genovese's taking flight in Red Bull X-Alps

Laurie, welcome back! How are you feeling ahead of this year's Red Bull X-Alps?
I feel great thanks! I'm training well. I've had some ups and downs that are normal in such a long preparation, but no real injuries. Now we're in the last month before the race and there's less physical training and more logistical preparation. It's not the most pleasant part and is a bit stressful, but there’s a lot to do before going to Kitzbühel!
What did you learn from the 2021 event that you'll take into Red Bull X-Alps 2023?
I learned so many things to do differently and better. That was my first motivation to participate again. I'll check the lines before take-off and pay attention to the rain. Last time I felt too much pressure and I was terrified. I burned too much mental energy and I lacked lucidity when I needed it. I made a bad decision and it could have been very serious. ‘Patience’ and ‘lucidity’ are the watchwords for 2023.
What's unique about Red Bull X-Alps from your perspective?
I think it's the most impressive race in paragliding. It's not only a matter of flying, you also need to be good in endurance. It's like biathlon, which I'm a fan of, and I watch it on TV every season. In paragliding competitions you have to wait a lot before flying, to go up to takeoff and wait for the briefing. Sometimes you go to the other side of the world and the weather is so bad that you can't fly, but you can’t do any sports, because you have to be ready in case the sun comes back. In hike and fly, there’s no time to wait. You just have to move and I like this idea.
What would be your five essentials in terms of gear?
1. Good shoes: one bad blister and the race is over. 2. Tactile gloves: it's very important in the air to be able to touch your phone and communicate with the team. 3. Unicorn socks: I love socks and these ones remind me to smile. 4. A rain cape: the sail must be sheltered, if there is ever a clearing and it is possible to fly. 5. Chocolate: with effort, there comes a time when you no longer know what you want to eat so it's good to have things that you really like and that help you eat.
What does your training look like?
Lots of endurance sports in the winter: ski touring, cross-country skiing and running, with flying in the spring. Between 15 and 25 hours a week of ground training, which can be doubled with flight in the spring. It's not always easy to do that alongside work (I'm a physio and a paragliding instructor). This year I tried to do more intensity, I'm good at long efforts, but much less when it comes to climbing or running very fast in a short time!
How do you even get into paragliding in the first place? What does it give you that no other sport does?
My father flew before I was born, so we practiced a lot together, flying tandem when I was a child. I started to fly on my own when I was 14-years-old, in 2006. The feeling was just amazing, pure freedom. Once I started to fly, I understood. Then, I had one goal – to be good enough to fly in most conditions. I love so many other sports, but paragliding is particular. In one flight you can experience all the emotions and their exact opposites.
What's the most basic thing we need to know about paragliding?
That we're not jumping, we're taking off. Many people confuse the parachute with the paraglider. In paragliding we leave the ground gently and it really is a gentle sport. There's no concept of jumping, otherwise it would mean there's a problem with the sail.
Is there anything you're specifically nervous about this year?
The snow can be complicated to pass certain passes on foot. It also prevents thermals and it can make certain passages difficult to pass, such as from Fiesch to Niesen.
As one of only four female competitors, how does it feel to be representing women in the event?
I'm proud to be one of the women of this race. This sport is truly missing women and I hope to inspire some. I try to share and show that it's accessible. I wanted to do the race again to show to the paragliding and sport community that women can do it, too, differently and with their own abilities. I hope there will be more communication around women during the race. This adventure is just crazy, so intense and emotional. I just want to relive this, with the learnings of my first participation.
What are some factors that can encourage more women to participate in paragliding?
It's sometimes hard to have enough confidence to get into a 'man’s' sport. Taking your time and doing mental preparation is a daily training to be able to manage your emotions. Just try. Go to a school, take your time and choose the way of flying you love. The most important thing is to have fun, because it's more than racing: it's about learning about oneself.
Why do we need to tune in and check out X-Alps?
Hike-and-fly is challenging and very interesting to look at because there are always twists and turns in the race; it's comparable to biathlon, but better.