Laurie Genovese's taking flight in Red Bull X-Alps

I think it's the most impressive race in paragliding. It's not only a matter of flying, you also need to be good in endurance. It's like biathlon, which I'm a fan of, and I watch it on TV every season. In paragliding competitions you have to wait a lot before flying, to go up to takeoff and wait for the briefing. Sometimes you go to the other side of the world and the weather is so bad that you can't fly, but you can’t do any sports, because you have to be ready in case the sun comes back. In hike and fly, there’s no time to wait. You just have to move and I like this idea.