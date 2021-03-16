Race organisers have mixed things up for the 10th edition of Red Bull X-Alps with a 2021 route that is no longer a race to Monaco but a race across the Alps – and back again.

Every edition of the world's toughest adventure race features a different route, but this year is a shake-up for the 33 athletes taking part when they will travel a full circle starting in Salzburg and ending in the waters of Zell am See instead of the Mediterranean Sea.

Nineteen veterans, 13 rookies and defending champion Swiss star Chrigel Maurer will battle it out across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and Italy before finishing back again in Austria via 12 scenic Turnpoints.

Maurer will be looking to add a seventh consecutive victory to his legacy over the 1,238km, which will be the longest route in the race's history – 100km further than 2019.

The race starts with a one-day prologue on June 17 at Wagrain-Kleinarl and the main race on June 20 with 30 men and three women from 17 countries starting, all of whom have passed a selection process to ensure only the most capable endurance athletes take part. Once again, the Mozartplatz in Salzburg will host the start as athletes head next to Wagrain-Kleinarl and then the famous alpine resort of Kitzbühel for the first time – home to the legendary Hahnenkamm downhill race.

With fans able to follow all the action remotely via Live Tracking and the cockpit view, Chiemgau-Achental, the Zugspitze – Germany's highest mountain – and the resort of Lermoos come into play next with Turnpoint 6 situated atop the 2,502m summit of Säntis.

Fiesch-Aletsch Arena, home to Europe's longest glacier, arrives before they hit the Rhone valley – an aerial superhighway perfect for flying distance – that leads them to the 2,221m high summit Dent d'Oche and the iconic Turnpoint 9 of Mont Blanc – the eighth time the mountain has featured – with athletes going around both peaks in an anti-clockwise direction.

Competitors must pass by the Swiss peak of Piz Palü before they have to weigh up the return by either going north on a long Rhone valley route or the shorter, riskier one via the lakes of Maggiore and Como to the peak of Ortler and then Turnpoint 11 at Kronplatz where they have to land and sign a board next to the famous Messner Mountain Museum.

The final Turnpoint 12 at Schmittenhöhe overlooks the resort of Zell am See and the finish line where the aquatic float is back, and the clock finally stops by landing or swimming!