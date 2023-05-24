Paul Guschlbauer races during the Red Bull X-Alps next to Mont Blanc, France on June 23, 2019.
Can Paul Guschlbauer take the win at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps?

Paul Guschlbauer is looking forward to his seventh Red Bull X-Alps this year as the world’s toughest endurance race celebrates its 20th anniversary – catch up with him here.
Austrian paraglider and endurance athlete Paul Guschlbauer is no stranger to Red Bull X-Alps, the toughest adventure race in the world, having put himself through the rigours of the event six times before. On June 8, Guschlbauer will be on the start line for yet another attempt at the unique hike-and-fly race that takes place over the Alps.
Now the route for the 11th edition of Red Bull X-Alps has been revealed, and we caught up with Guschlbauer to chat with him about the route and how he will bring the experience from his previous starts in the race to this year's event.
Paul Guschlbauer seen in his gear.

Paul Guschlbauer

I know every part of the route and yet everything can be different. I've flown pretty much every single leg of this year's Red Bull X-Alps route at previous editions but that doesn't mean it's going to be any easier for me
Paul Guschlbauer

What's your first impression of the 2023 route?

Paul Guschlbauer: Very much a wow factor. I've experienced so much in this competition over the past few years that I'm going into the 11th edition with a lot of self-confidence.

Did the route surprise you?

I wasn't surprised. There are a few classics that no Red Bull X-Alps should be without, such as Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. As in the previous year, the goal is Zell am See-Kaprun. The starting point is new though, with Kitzbühel - Kirchberg, but we know the area very well because there have been turn points there in the past.

Red Bull X-Alps 2023 Details

Route details

This year’s route is a circular loop around the Alps that begins in Kitzbühel - Kirchberg and finishes in Zell am See.

Route length

At 1,223km, the route is a similar length to 2021.

Infographic of the route for Red Bull X-Alps 2023.

The route map for Red Bull X-Alps 2023

Your experience from six Red Bull X-Alps will surely be of help in this year's edition?

I know every part of the route, and yet everything can be different. I've flown pretty much every single leg of this year's Red Bull X-Alps route at previous editions, but that doesn't mean it's going to be any easier for me. That's because we are subject to the forces of nature - can I fly the direct line, or do I have to continue on foot and find another starting point... that can change every minute. In that way, a supposedly easy section can turn into the most challenging part of the race.

How can you prepare for Red Bull X-Alps?

Experience in paragliding, having perfect flying technique and, of course, good basic stamina, because we all know that at Red Bull X-Alps you have to cover a lot of altitude on foot. If you don't have enough stamina to counter these exertions, you won't reach the finish line. But that's what I've learned over the past few years: I mustn't get too stuck on the plan I've put together in advance, but have enough freedom in my head to be able to make decisions spontaneously with my team.

As an athlete, I have to ultimately decide which peak I want to climb to start from there, whether the weather is too bad and the wind is too strong for a start, or whether I can gain time and distance with a long flight compared to my opponents. It is important to have a strategy and still be as flexible as possible.

Athlete Paul Guschlbauer during the Red Bull X-Alps 2021 on June 20, 2021, in Salzburg, Austria.

Time to hike

Paul Guschlbauer performs during the Red Bull X-Alps 2021 in Bruneck, Italy, on July 2, 2021.

Time to fly

How many people are supporting you during Red Bull X-Alps 2023 compared to previous editions?

I deliberately reduced the team a bit. There are five people in total. They support me in planning routes, sometimes going hiking with me and also support me mentally. They are there to ensure I get enough food and take in the thousands of calories I burn off during this toughest of adventure races. They also let my fans be part of the race by sharing photos and videos of my competition on social media.

Red Bull X-Alps is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – a lot has also happened technically in paragliding. What are the biggest differences for you from your first participation to today?

The greatest advancement is one's own advancement. You learn something new with every start, expand your knowledge about paragliding, how to thermal correctly and managing route planning. The first time it was the madness of wanting to be in Red Bull X-Alps because it's the toughest race a paraglider can compete in. Now it's about understanding the race and wanting to be your best in it. Whoever understands the route terrain and the weather best can use it to their advantage and can ultimately be at the top.

Equipment has also evolved enormously. The paraglider manufacturers are pushing to provide us with ever-better material, the backpacks we use are getting lighter, and the technical possibilities for weather forecasting and finding the perfect routes are getting better and better. But at the end of the day, the equipment is just the foundation of Red Bull X-Alps - the athlete decides for himself how to use all these things and whether they will help him.

