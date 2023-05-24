Can Paul Guschlbauer take the win at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps?
I know every part of the route and yet everything can be different. I've flown pretty much every single leg of this year's Red Bull X-Alps route at previous editions but that doesn't mean it's going to be any easier for me
Did the route surprise you?
I wasn't surprised. There are a few classics that no Red Bull X-Alps should be without, such as Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. As in the previous year, the goal is Zell am See-Kaprun. The starting point is new though, with Kitzbühel - Kirchberg, but we know the area very well because there have been turn points there in the past.
Your experience from six Red Bull X-Alps will surely be of help in this year's edition?
I know every part of the route, and yet everything can be different. I've flown pretty much every single leg of this year's Red Bull X-Alps route at previous editions, but that doesn't mean it's going to be any easier for me. That's because we are subject to the forces of nature - can I fly the direct line, or do I have to continue on foot and find another starting point... that can change every minute. In that way, a supposedly easy section can turn into the most challenging part of the race.
How can you prepare for Red Bull X-Alps?
Experience in paragliding, having perfect flying technique and, of course, good basic stamina, because we all know that at Red Bull X-Alps you have to cover a lot of altitude on foot. If you don't have enough stamina to counter these exertions, you won't reach the finish line. But that's what I've learned over the past few years: I mustn't get too stuck on the plan I've put together in advance, but have enough freedom in my head to be able to make decisions spontaneously with my team.
As an athlete, I have to ultimately decide which peak I want to climb to start from there, whether the weather is too bad and the wind is too strong for a start, or whether I can gain time and distance with a long flight compared to my opponents. It is important to have a strategy and still be as flexible as possible.
How many people are supporting you during Red Bull X-Alps 2023 compared to previous editions?
I deliberately reduced the team a bit. There are five people in total. They support me in planning routes, sometimes going hiking with me and also support me mentally. They are there to ensure I get enough food and take in the thousands of calories I burn off during this toughest of adventure races. They also let my fans be part of the race by sharing photos and videos of my competition on social media.
Red Bull X-Alps is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – a lot has also happened technically in paragliding. What are the biggest differences for you from your first participation to today?
The greatest advancement is one's own advancement. You learn something new with every start, expand your knowledge about paragliding, how to thermal correctly and managing route planning. The first time it was the madness of wanting to be in Red Bull X-Alps because it's the toughest race a paraglider can compete in. Now it's about understanding the race and wanting to be your best in it. Whoever understands the route terrain and the weather best can use it to their advantage and can ultimately be at the top.
Equipment has also evolved enormously. The paraglider manufacturers are pushing to provide us with ever-better material, the backpacks we use are getting lighter, and the technical possibilities for weather forecasting and finding the perfect routes are getting better and better. But at the end of the day, the equipment is just the foundation of Red Bull X-Alps - the athlete decides for himself how to use all these things and whether they will help him.