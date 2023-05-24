Can Paul Guschlbauer take the win at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps?

Experience in paragliding, having perfect flying technique and, of course, good basic stamina, because we all know that at Red Bull X-Alps you have to cover a lot of altitude on foot. If you don't have enough stamina to counter these exertions, you won't reach the finish line. But that's what I've learned over the past few years: I mustn't get too stuck on the plan I've put together in advance, but have enough freedom in my head to be able to make decisions spontaneously with my team.

As an athlete, I have to ultimately decide which peak I want to climb to start from there, whether the weather is too bad and the wind is too strong for a start, or whether I can gain time and distance with a long flight compared to my opponents. It is important to have a strategy and still be as flexible as possible.