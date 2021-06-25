Win The Ultimate Taxi Ride Around The Red Bull Ring

Only a few people can say they’ve been for a lap of the Red Bull Ring, even fewer are able to say they’ve drifted around it. So, what if we said you had the chance to be drifted around our home track with a Driftbrother, in their brand-new BMW M4 Competition model cars?

That's right, we're offering the chance for two people to sit in either Joe’s or Elias’ drift car as they take you for the ride of your life around the iconic track in their unique way.

Win The Ultimate Taxi Ride

The Red Bull Driftbrothers are world-famous for their exploits in their BMW’s competing in drift races – which aren’t a traditional first-past-the-flag race, it’s all about style! And you can experience it first-hand…

All you have to do is fill out the form below, there are no tricky questions where you have to hunt down answers, just fill it in and enter.* You could be one of two fans who get an experience like no other!

*There is one requirement though, you have to be able to make your own way to the Red Bull Ring on Saturday 3 July.

