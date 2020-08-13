A New Challenge: Red Bull Racing Esports Set For Inaugural V10 R-League

Bulls Ready For A New Challenge © @Zakon_By

The V10 R-League is the brainchild of Gfinitiy and the Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) as part of the brand new Global Racing Series that will feature a range of internationally focused virtual motorsport leagues and competitions.

The V10 R-League sees eight teams of three drivers competing against each other in a round robin head-to-head format. Two seasons will run per year and the teams will compete for a prize of £100,000 per season. Races will take place across seven iconic tracks and a brand new car has been designed for the league. Branding of our Red Bull Racing Esports partner ExxonMobil will also be displayed on the Team’s livery and Team kit.

Season one will air at the end of August and throughout September 2020 with Season two airing in the first quarter of 2021. Red Bull Racing Esports will be facing-off against other esports teams such as Fordzilla, Williams Esports and Racing Point Esports Team.

The first season will consist of seven rounds of matches. Each match will include a one-on-one race, a relay race and a first past the post race. Teams will race in a brand-new car specifically designed for the V10 R-League.

Our V10 R-League Challenger © @Zakon_By

The V10 R-League uses the Assetto Corsa game. It was chosen as it allows the use of custom cars, has iconic tracks and delivers stunning visual imagery. It is widely used by the world’s leading sim drivers.

With the drivers we have in our squad, we’ll do what we can to fight for the inaugural title. Luke Jones

Red Bull Racing Esports, Senior Manager, Luke Jones said: “Red Bull Racing Esports prides itself on being at the forefront of sim racing and taking on new challenges when they arise. By joining the V10-R League we hope to prove that our Team of drivers are highly adaptable and able to compete in any new and exciting formats presented to them. The competition and powerful new car should make for some gripping on-track battles. We are looking forward to the season getting underway and with the drivers we have in our squad, we’ll do what we can to fight for the inaugural title.”

Teammates Joni , Graham and Laige hope to be one of the most competitive teams in the series. Between them the trio have 20 years of professional Esports experience and are relishing the opportunity to be competitive in the Assetto Corsa game.

The three drivers don’t really need to be introduced as they’ve already been exceptionally busy racing for the Team in several series already, but here they are.

Taking The Corner In Our Latest Addition © @Zakon_By

Aurélièn 'Laige' Mallet

Nationality : France

Age : 25 (Born 27 April 1995)

Lives : Angoulême, France

Career Start : 2016

Fun Fact : Holds a bachelor degree in International Trade

Aurélièn, who has the racing name of ‘Laige’, has won 50 percent of all the tournaments he’s competed in! He was part of the team that won the Bull’s first Esports trophy, finishing 1st in the Forza Racing Championship 2019 Finals. He is a four-time world champion and seven-time French Champion.

Joni Törmälä

Nationality : Finland

Age : 23 (Born 15 August 1996)

Lives : Kokkola, Finland

Career Start : 2009

Fun Fac t: He is the oldest F1 Esports Champion

Amongst other series, Joni competes in the F1 Esports Series alongside Frede Rasmussen, who lifted the 2019 Team Championship Trophy. Joni also competes in the Rfactor2 GT series, where he ruffled feathers by taking podiums and wins in his first few races.

Graham Carroll

Nationality : United Kingdom

Age : 30 (Born 28 June 1990)

Lives : Edinburgh, Scotland

Career Start : 2015

Fun Fact : Has a pet dog called Leo