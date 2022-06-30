Take one foiling catamaran and one motor paraglide, bring them to one of the world’s most iconic venue to make them fly together : that’s what master paraglider Horacio Llorens and America’s Cup challenger Alinghi Red Bull Racing imagined. There couldn’t be a better spot to try this out than Lago di Garda, in Northern Italy.

The wind blew up to 25 knots on d-day, bringing the GC32 to fly on his foils. “Horacio from Alinghi Red Bull Racing, are you ready ? ”, tells coach Nils Frei in the radio.

“We’re foiling on a boat speed of 20 knots, to meet you direction Limone.” Nils Frei, head coach

Llorens - Alinghi Red Bull Racing © Samo Vidic

“Copy, I can see you ; the wind is strong but it will be perfect, no turbulence for me”, answers the Spanish pilot.

It doesn’t take more than this to organize a joined refueling in the middle of Lake Garda. As Alinghi Red Bull Racing was training ahead of the first competition of the year, the GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup, Spanish pilot came to support them on the racing venue.

One hour. They had exactly one hour to meet in the middle of the lake – where the wind is most stable. Swiss precision. The motor paraglider didn't wait long and came close to the GC32 to touch the top of the main sail. “The stability of the boat on its foils is incredible ; I can come close enough to touch her”, adds Llorens. And here they are, making one, as a unique element.

Time for refueling : Maxime Bachelin, at the helm of the GC32, opens a Red Bull can and passes it to Horacio. “That can drop is just the cherry on the cake”, concludes coach Frei.

Back on shore, the sailors and the pilot debriefed their first ever meeting, while foiling and flying. The Spanish pilot could share his best advices about Barcelona, where Alinghi Red Bull Racing will settle down for the next America’s Cup.

1 min Refueling on the fly