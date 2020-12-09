Playing it fast and loose: Remy Morton wouldn't ride a bike any other way

If you've never watched Remy Morton ride a mountain bike then you're in for a treat. He’s wild yet precise, loose yet meticulous, powerful yet delicate. His riding style occupies that tiny space between beauty and carnage; the elegance magnified by imminent, constant danger.

Morton has that style and more on display in the latest edit from the MTB Raw series . In a first for the series, the Australian goes chainless for a clean-cut attempt at mountain bike perfection in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Watch Morton rip it up for MTB Raw and an accompanying insight into how the edit came together in the video player above. Then scroll on down as you'll want to read about Morton's already incredible journey as a young mountain bike pro – a career that nearly ended as soon as it began for the 22-year-old.

Remy Morton with smiles for miles in Christchurch © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 06

Beginnings

Morton grew up on Australia's Gold Coast. Jim Morton, his father, who's also a mountain biker, says Remy was a natural on two wheels from the off. Morton Jr was riding a Yamaha PeeWee motorcycle by the age of three. By age four, he’d taken to BMX, even entering (and winning) his first race. “He was quite headstrong,” says Jim. “Even then, he was trying to win at any cost.”

Remy soon got pretty handy on the BMX. So handy, in fact, that he started not just racing kids three or four years older than him, but beating them. And often. Around the same time, a local farmer suggested Jim get Remy a mountain bike to cross-train on. Remy soon took to riding that with ease and enjoyed going downhill.

People must’ve thought I was trying to kill him, but by the time he was 15, he was an unbelievable downhill racer Jim Morton

Nothing fazed Remy and soon truckloads of dirt were making their way onto Morton Snr's two-acre backyard with Jim building jumps for his son to ride on. Remy soon learned how to fly. They built in their backyard and also built illegal tracks on nearby hillsides for Remy to learn the ropes of riding downhill fast.

“People must’ve thought I was trying to kill him,” says Jim. “But by the time he was 15, he was an unbelievable downhill racer. He was winning elite men’s comps.”

(Not) The end

Remy's riding talent was being recognised with sponsorships and support as his teenage years passed by. His racing instincts saw him competing on the UCI Junior Downhill World Cup series in 2015 and 2016. But then in 2017, just as Remy was living the dream lifestyle of an up-and-coming semi-pro rider, everything came crashing down to earth for the then 19-year-old.

In weeks off between World Cup races, Remy was invited to ride with his idol Nico Vink at the Belgian's freeride event Loosefest in Belgium. The event took place on what was essentially a jumbo-sized BMX track, where 24m gaps and massive jumps were considered the norm. The course was like nothing Remy had ever seen. There was a hip at the end of the course that nobody had hit while he was there and Remy had his eye on sending it. He knew he had to do it.

“I just came in too fast,” says Remy. “I overshot it – the base of the jump was around 24 metres and I probably landed out to somewhere like 30 metres. I missed the landing and kept rotating forward, and landed straight on my chest, on the flat ground. I pretty much woke up a month after that.”

If you tell Remy not to do something he'll go and do the opposite © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Immediately after the impact, Remy stood up and told his friends that he was “all good”. He doesn’t remember doing this, but the whole grisly ordeal was captured on video.

“Everyone claps when I stand up. I guess I was just going to walk off the course and sit down for a bit. Then my hip dislocated, and I just collapsed.”

A broken neck. A complete set of broken ribs. Sternum, shoulder, collarbone, hip: all broken or dislocated. The official count of his injuries tallied at 20 broken bones, two collapsed lungs and a pair of ruptured kidneys. The doctors said his injuries were consistent with someone who had fallen off a three-storey building.

I overshot it… I missed the landing and kept rotating forward, and landed on the flat ground. I pretty much woke up a month after that Remy Morton

The nightmares

Remy was helicoptered out from the Loosefest site to a hospital. His injuries were so serious that he was placed in a coma and was on life support. Jim and Remy's mum flew over from New Zealand to be by their son's bedside. Once there they thought the chances of their son getting through the medical ordeal were not good. The injuries meant there were further complications to deal with – for instance Remy's lungs had completely separated from his rib cage and needed to be flushed regularly to keep them clear of infection.

After his accident, Remy had to navigate his way through some dark places © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Remy was in a coma for a just under a month before being brought out of it. While asleep in the coma, Remy had been waging an internal battle of his own: he’d been stuck in a never-ending nightmare. The dreams began on the day of his crash, except it was as if the crash had never happened. In these dreams Remy continued travelling, as he was supposed to in real life, and flew to Canada for the Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup. Everything was so vivid. But then his dreams also became quite dark as time progressed during a day.

“I wouldn’t sleep in the dreams,” says Remy. “And every night, people were trying to murder me. I was being tied up in the back of old barns and people were holding guns to me. People were always after me. I’d go from this amazing life during the day to just running from people with guns at night. It was just this loop. It was super gnarly.”

Remy was determined to ride on again whatever the journey © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Remy lost over 20kgs during the course of his coma. As for his prognosis, the doctors told him that it’d be impossible for him to ever ride again and that he’d be lucky if he could walk again properly.

A rapid recovery

If there’s one trait – aside from his skills on a bike – that’s helped define Remy’s life up to this point, it’s his freakish ability to get back up and just get on with it. It’s a trait that has served him well over the years.

Not one to be told he can’t do something, on the first day he was able to sit upright in his hospital, Remy gave walking a go and made a few steps. “He was like, ‘Dad, get the nurses, I can walk! Make sure you’re filming it!’” remember's Morton Snr.

Once back in Australia, Remy worked with Chris Brady, a physiotherapist based in Brisbane, on his recovery. With his lungs still recovering, barely able to walk, and with a brace on his arm to support his wrist, Remy was impatient to get back on a bike. Just nine weeks after his accident, he was riding his bike up and down the beach in front of Surfer’s Paradise. He began to set himself small goals from then: a kilometre here, a kilometre there.

Whatever crash he’s ever had, Remy's wanted to get back straight on it © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

By 11 weeks post-accident, when he could drive again, Remy visited the Boomerang Farm bike park on the Gold Coast. He took his bike, just in case, and took the shuttle up to the top. Without thinking, he dropped in behind his friend. “It didn’t even click until I ran the first run,” he says. “I hit this roller and then I was on the lip of a gap jump – I was like, ‘holy shit, what am I doing!?’ I had to hit the jump because I couldn’t stop – but it was fine. It was all good.”

Remy’s accident happened in July 2017. By December that year, he was racing again. That sentence merits repeating: six months after a horror crash that almost killed him, one that the doctors thought would leave him unable to walk for the rest of his life, Remy Morton was racing bikes again.

It took Remy two years in his mind to feel he was riding fearlessly again © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Unfortunately, Remy went back to Europe and swiftly broke his leg the following summer – an incident that forced him to slow down and reconsider his path forward. “I realised I was just rushing myself,” he says. “I didn’t feel like I’d lost any confidence until I broke my leg. I started doubting myself.”

What doesn’t kill you

When the confidence returned, Remy had a demon to slay. In 2019, two years after his crash, he returned to Belgium to ride that jump that he had so spectacularly failed to do in 2017. This time, he took his dad with him and spent nearly two months helping Nico Vink rebuild it, and “making it work a little bit better.” The resulting jump, by Remy’s assessment, was bigger than the original. But more importantly: it was safer.

Remy is as comfortable hucking large gaps as he is taking on steep descents © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Remy felt he couldn't get back to the level of riding he wanted to be at without slaying the jump and to do that he had to do it right. He decided he would attempt a full run without the pads he'd been wearing at that point.

"I knew I had to ride it again. It was the only thing I wanted.

"It sounds gnarly, but I didn’t care if I died in that session. I wanted to ride. For those two years, all I wanted was to hit that jump again, it was everything that I'd been working towards, to be in that position.”

When it came time for Morton to hit the hip for at competition speed, he soared for what felt like hours. The whole thing was an emotional rollercoaster.

For those two years, all I wanted was to hit that jump again, it was everything that I'd been working towards Remy Morton

For Morton Snr, he can't still talk about it without getting choked up.

“He was yelling out to me, and I had a couple beers for us, and he just ran up to me and hugged me and thanked me,” Jim says. "When our family saw him get that Red Bull helmet, it was just the most insane thing. It was the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to achieve now.”

The Morton family have a strong bond © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool