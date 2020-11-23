Seeking out the most stunning cliff diving spots in Bulgaria
World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland is back on the road again for another scenic cliff diving adventure.
Following on from her recent diving adventures in France and Romania, four-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland was back on the road again recently, this time searching for the perfect take-off points in Bulgaria.
Along with her partner and coach, Todor Spasov, the Australian once again treated her fans to a little taste of what they've been missing this year, displaying her skills from a series of cliffs, a stunning bridge and a magnificent monolith in Spasov's homeland.
Never one for treading the beaten track, as evidenced by her recent 'world's first' underground salt mine dive in Romania, Iffland once again pushed herself to the limit at these beautiful but challenging spots. Tricky take-off points, narrow landing areas and even a swarm of jellyfish couldn't stop this all-conquering cliff diver.
"It's so rewarding to mix my passion for the sport, for nature, being in the outdoors, and just stepping out of my comfort zone on a regular basis," said Iffland, who certainly hasn't rested on her laurels during this difficult year.