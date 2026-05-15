The mindset and training that make Richard Ríos a complete midfielder
How have you found the transition from playing in Brazil to now playing in one of Europe's top leagues?
European football is definitely very different from Brazilian football, which was the football I was used to. However, little by little, day by day, I am learning new things. I am a player and a person who really likes to learn. I think that I always like to listen to those who have something to say and can help me improve. I make sure to listen to the right people and not those who are always criticising.
I would definitely define myself as a player with a lot of determination, a fighting spirit and a strong desire to always win
Is it difficult to avoid the negative side of football, especially with the rise of social media?
As a player, you are used to it but it can be tough for my family as they can be hurt by some comments. But that’s part of football. We are constantly going through this which is why I stay away from social media. I just concentrate on the good things my family tell me. After every game, my dad sends me a message, often saying where I could improve or do better. He wants what's best for me and he helps me to get better every time.
Are you affected when you lose a game? How do you recover mentally from a defeat?
It can be complicated as it depends on the moments we are going through. Sometimes, we lose a game after a long time without a defeat and even then it’s painful. But we can’t worry for long as the next day we have to be back training and correcting any mistakes we made. That is why after a game, I go home and watch the whole game again.
Are you very critical of yourself?
Yes, I’m very critical, but a lot of it is constructive criticism on my part, because I see what I did well and how I can improve. Within the space of 24 hours you have to change your mindset as you have to get back to work. Fortunately, I think I am a player who has the mentality to forget about the mistakes and concentrate on improving.
Do you think that mentality helps to define you as a player?
I would definitely define myself as a player with a lot of determination, a fighting spirit and a strong desire to always win. I never consider a 50/50 ball to be lost and I always want to win duels. My strength is my willpower. Every day I wake up happy for one more day of life and wanting to learn a little more all the time. And, of course, I always want to win.
As well as a desire to succeed, you're known for your technical ability. Where does that come from?
It comes from growing up in a neighbourhood in Medellín where futsal is highly recognised. I’ve played futsal my whole life and it’s a characteristic of mine. There are many moments when you don't have much time to think. That is when I forget that I'm on a big field and I have to think in a tight space, which is what happens in futsal. Playing one, two touches or doing a dribble, which I took from futsal.
Learn more about futsal
Are there still aspects of your game that you are trying to improve?
Yes, especially in the attacking areas of the pitch, where I want to improve my passing. That is something I have been practising a lot. I work on it with the staff, perfecting those final passes. It is so important to the team, as almost all the play goes through the midfield. So it’s very important to improve those passing dynamics.
I have many dreams, honestly. To be world champions with Colombia and to be a champion with Benfica
What else are you working on in training, and what does a typical week look like?
Every day is very busy. I wake up early to go to training and start in the gym before heading to the pitch. Then I go back to the gym to do some recovery. Nutrition and rest is also very important. Then, in the afternoon, I spend some time with my fitness coach or a physical therapist. The training sessions on the pitch are always very intense as well, especially during a game week. I also take good care of myself outside of the club as I think that makes a big difference.
All this hard work and dedication has helped you to become a first-team regular for Colombia. How proud are you to put on that yellow jersey?
It is a moment I can’t really explain. It’s something that I always dreamed of as a child. To be able to put that jersey on and enjoy the moment. It’s incredible as I am representing my friends, family and many millions of Colombians. It fills me with pride. Every time I put on that jersey, I remember the boy who dreamed of being a footballer.
You achieved the dream of becoming a professional footballer. Are there any any other dreams you would like to turn into reality?
I have many dreams, honestly. To be world champions with Colombia and to be a champion with Benfica. Helping them win a title is important because it’s a club that opened its doors to me and I love them very much. They have helped me so much so I would love to help them win trophies. There are other dreams, but I prefer to keep them to myself. After they come true, maybe then I will reveal them.