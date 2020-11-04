How multiplayer Riders Republic delivers an incredible social experience

Multiplayer video games, from the wholesome joy of Fall Guys and the competitive one-upmanship of FIFA to the unparalleled tension of CS:GO, have become an indispensable source of social interaction for many this year.

With this in mind, the arrival of Riders Republic seems particularly fortuitous. The game, from the team behind ace snowboarding title Steep , promises players the chance to perform death-defying stunts on everything from bikes to ‘boards and gliders, all in a stunningly realised world which captures the best of several IRL national parks. Most striking, though, is Ubisoft’s emphasis on delivering a social experience never before seen in games of this ilk.

We spoke with Igor Manceau, creative director for Riders Republic at Ubisoft, who told us more about how the new title will bring together a whole world of riders.

The announcement of Riders Republic was wonderful news for anyone who played Steep, the superb open world snowboarding title that arrived way back in 2016. Steep’s ardent fanbase (pretty much anyone who played it), had been waiting patiently for a follow-up and, while it may not bear the name, Riders Republic is absolutely, well, steeped in the excellent traditions set by its spiritual predecessor, not least in its embracing of open world exploration.

Yet, while Riders Republic may share some DNA with Steep, it also stands firmly apart, moving away from the snowboard-only approach to an array of play style options in different sports. It also boasts a grander, more varied open world, featuring snowy peaks, plunging valleys and scorched-earth canyons.

As for how this works, Manceau explains: “The world of Riders Republic is an epic scene for players to enjoy. To set things in motion, in career mode, players must travel from one region to another to engage in the various activities and events. As players travel the map, there will be a lot of opportunities to leave the road and find what jewels are hidden in the nearby surroundings.”

Take on all comers in Riders Republic © Ubisoft

However, of the wealth of features that Riders Republic boasts, it’s the community focus that Manceau is most eager to emphasise. “What sets Riders Republic apart from anything we’ve seen so far is the social aspect of the game,” he says. “The game is all about enjoying a vibrant outdoor sports playground and embracing the thrill of riding with your friends and other riders.”

But what exactly does this look like? Riders Republic allows up to 50 players to compete in brilliantly varied terrains across an array of modes and activities, including the suitably bonkers-looking mass race, which pits huge numbers of players against each other in a desperate clamour to reach the finish line (likely sitting at the end of some fairly extreme terrain).

Even though you may practice by yourself, I think there’s a true camaraderie with the people you ride with Igor Manceau – creative director for Riders Republic at Ubisoft

And while some Steep fans may be asking the age-old question of, ‘if it ain’t broke, why fix it’, Manceau is emphatic about just why Riders Republic’s social approach is so important.

He says, “I think riding is great, but riding with friends and sharing the moment, makes it even more special and memorable. Even though you may practice by yourself, I think there’s a true camaraderie with the people you ride with. Offering this social experience within our game is actually really natural.”

It’s true, too, that having this many players on one screen at a time can give an experience that not only delivers brilliant unpredictability, but flexes the technical muscles of both current and next gen platforms.

Manceau continues: “We want the game to be played with friends and from a pure technical standpoint, seeing that many people on screen is truly a technical achievement. We’re able to showcase more than 20 players simultaneously on screen on current gen and more than 50 players on next-gen. When you see it, it really is a vibrant and unique experience.”

Multiplayer modes

The vibrancy of Riders Republic is not solely down to the number of players on screen, however – it’s in the sheer amount of choice you have when interacting with this miniature army of competing riders. With modes including PvP, ranked PvP, arcade MP modes and Mass Races, Manceau describes the game as a ‘true social experience’.

Take on a mass race in Riders Republic © Ubisoft

As for just how you can dive in with other players, he explains: “During our free roam game experience, matchmaking is designed to seamlessly connect other players based on certain criteria including player proximity and sport choice. In addition, we also support more traditional matchmaking for our specific multiplayer modes. In this instance, our matchmaking will look for players who are looking to play the same multiplayer mode. All multiplayer features are built on our dedicated game server tech which ensures a high-quality connectivity between players.”

And high-quality connectivity is paramount when delivering a multiplayer experience of such depth and scale, not least with the mode that got everyone talking when Riders Republic was announced: Mass races. To conclude, we had one simple question for Mancheau: How exactly can we get ourselves involved in this epic spectacle? Thankfully, he obliged:

“Every hour, a massive game event happens at pre-defined locations of the map. If the player reaches the zone during the event opening period, they can take part in the session and race with more than 50 players (20+ players on current gen) live on screen.”

At a time in which multiplayer games are more in demand than ever before, Riders Republic looks set to bring together a community worth being a part of.