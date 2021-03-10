What Simon Johansson learnt from riding and filming with mountain bike pros

When riding next to mountain bike slopestyle superstars like Emil Johansson and Martin Söderström you might feel slightly out of your depth, but that is not the case for Simon Johansson [No relation to Emil]. Sending huge tricks next to the two superstars is just another day on the bike for the humble yet extremely talented rider.

Johansson, although not as famous as Söderström and Emil, isn’t a stranger to film and photoshoots – you might have seen him hitting huge jumps in Châtel together with Söderström in episode 4 of Ride With The Swedes season 2 . However, the Norwegian Stranda segment in The Old World , one of the biggest mountain bike movies of 2020, was definitely a new experience for him.

Simon Johansson © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers

It was a shoot that didn't exactly go as planned but panned out fine in the end. What actually went wrong for the crew and how did they deal with it? Hit play to watch the behind the scenes segment from Stranda below and keep reading to find out what Johansson learned from his experience of shooting with Söderström and Emil for The Old World segment.

Martin Söderström explores Stranda

How Simon ended up in Stranda

Johansson describes himself as a “semi-professional” rider – working odd jobs throughout the winter to pursue his passion to ride in the summer. He grew up riding bikes with Söderström, and later on, Emil.

“It’s been pretty cool to have been able to follow both Martin’s and Emil’s rise to the top – from young excited riders to the big-time professionals they are today," says Johansson. "I guess I’ve kind of been in-between the two, always there riding but never really competing. Whenever they are not traveling, we try and ride together as often as we can.”

Martin Söderström and Simon Johansson go way back © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers

Filming together has been a natural progression for the three riders and Johansson often finds himself in front of a camera showing off his skills next to Söderström or Emil. Johansson was first alerted to The Old World project when Söderström asked him if he’d be keen on filming “this thing” in Norway in the summer of 2019.

“When Andy Tillmann called and asked if I wanted to join the crew I was stoked and a couple of weeks later I found myself in Stranda,” remembers Johansson.

What followed was the biggest production Johansson has ever been part of and a unique experience given what went on.

“The 10 days we spent there ended up very different to what I had imagined," says Johansson.

Simon flying high © Julian Mittelstädt

Lesson 1: Things don’t always go to plan

The crew was met with what can only be described as a worst-case scenario as the custom-built slopestyle line had taken a huge beating from the temperamental Norwegian weather and wasn’t in any way rideable. No line would mean no film.

“The Norwegian fjords are stunning, but the weather is very unpredictable over there so the line had totally crumbled under the pressure of heavy snow and rainfall," recalls Johansson.

The line was in such a state that Johansson remembers it as a “make or break moment” where there could have just as easily been no Scandinavian film segment for The Old World. But instead of moping around Johansson, Söderström and the whole production crew rolled up their sleeves, picked up shovels and started reshaping the line.

The crew at work trying to make the line happen © Julian Mittelstädt

“Instead of getting down about it we just started digging," says Johsnsson. "You could feel how everyone wanted to make it work – everyone did their very best, worked hard and kept the atmosphere high. We reshaped features, rebuilt jumps and moved entire landings. We even got some last-minute help from Velosolution who supplied a guy with a digger. I think we ended up digging for six days straight.”

The time to film the segment was fast running out and by the time Emil had arrived in Stranda, there was much to be done in terms of getting a good edit in the can.

Simon and Martin on a pre-ride workout © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers

Lesson 2: There is always a way to create magic in front of the camera

“This experience has really made me respect and admire other film segments I’ve watched over the years. There are just so many factors going into a riding section that you can’t see or experience from your sofa,” Johansson freely admits.

As far as locations go, Stranda is one of the most stunning © Julian Mittelstädt

The crew managed to get the line up and running by the sixth day on location but had to skip some features that were planned. There were other factors, like slow run-ins and strong winds, that were also making things tricky for the riders.

Söderström is the king of being able to magically turn nothing into everything. He is so creative Simon Johansson

But if there is something Johansson knows from filming and shooting with Söderström over the years, it's that even in the toughest conditions there is always a way to create magic in front of the camera.

“Söderström is the king of being able to magically turn nothing into everything. He is so creative. There might not be anything to ride yet he somehow manages to create a jump or feature that will look good in front of the camera,” says Johansson.

Söderström is the king of content © Julian Mittelstädt

“It’s such a valuable lesson to learn. I mean, in this case, we had loads to 'work with', the line had an amazing backdrop and we were in a gorgeous location. So, even if the line wasn’t running perfectly, the weather wasn’t ideal and we had only a few days to shoot, we just got down to business and brought out our inner “Martins” aka. inner magician, and gave it 110 percent.”

Lesson 3: Be inspired to push your own limits

And when this trio gives 110 percent, you’re sure to see some magic happen.

“I think we all bring something to the table as riders and can motivate one another," says Johansson. "All three of us have different styles and different tricks we like to do – but that’s also why we complement each other really well.”

The Tillmann Brothers crew catching every second of gold © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers

Johansson acknowledges that Emil was at times in a league of his own on the shoot and that riding with him is inspiring.

He adds: “He is on top of the slopestyle game and is one of the best riders in the world right now – just watching him ride is pure magic."

Emil Johansson following Simon Johansson down a line © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers

Although it’s pretty much impossible to copy what Emil does, Johansson explains that Emil motivates him to find and focus on his own strengths as a rider.

“Even if I obviously can’t do what Emil does, it motivates me to push my own limits, so that I can become the best that I can be," explains Johansson.

Teamwork and good vibes are important during big film shoots © Julian Mittelstädt/Tillmann Brothers