B-Girl Anti’s rise to fame is all about hard work and big wins

Antilai Sandrini, better known as, B-Girl Anti, had her first Red Bull BC One Cypher win in 2021, and it completely changed her life. That victory attracted invites for many international competitions, and Anti has been fully showcasing her high-level skills ever since.

Learn about Anti's story and how the 24-year-old put in the hard work to earn that Red Bull BC One Cypher win right here.

B-Girl Anti won Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Beginnings

From the town of Aviano, Italy, and a member of Infilaskills and Rocking Sample crews, Anti started breaking in 2010 at the age of 13 after she saw her dad doing some breaking steps. Her father DJs and practises many different dance styles in his spare time, so his love for dance inspired Anti to try breaking. After first learning from online tutorials, Anti met her first breaking teacher, B-Boy Laced, after her mother found a flyer for breaking courses.

"The first day I tried the courses, I found B-Boy Laced and really fell in love with him as a teacher," says Anti. "From then, I knew I wanted to learn from him."

Also falling in love with breaking, Anti took part in her first competition within six months of taking up dance and built such a strong bond with B-Boy Laced that he's still her teacher to this day. Anti sees him as "an inspiration, and like a second dad." They also now compete together as members of Rocking Sample crew.

Anti competing in 2021’s Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool I have this level in my breaking for sure because of artistic gymnastics, cheerleading and kung fu B-Girl Anti

02 Finding her calling

B-Girl Anti was a championship-winning athlete for over a decade before establishing her name on the competitive breaking scene.

Artistic gymnastics was her first sport, which she started at the age of five and competed in for eight years. When she began breaking, at 13, she also started doing cheerleading, thanks to her mother, who's an artistic gymnastics instructor.

"I trained cheerleading for six years and did a lot of competitions," says Anti. "I really liked it and its community and people."

Anti also started Wushu Kung fu at the same time she started breaking and cheerleading. At first, it was something she started just for herself, and she didn’t intend to compete in it, but then she decided to start entering competitions, knowing she had what it took to win.

Having experience in artistic gymnastic competitions and from going to the cheerleading championships in the USA and the Wushu championships in China, Anti is fully aware of how her training and experience in those other sports have helped her in breaking.

"I have this level in my breaking for sure because of artistic gymnastics, cheerleading and kung fu," she explains. "Also, in kung fu, I do a lot of forms work, which I also use in my breaking. Plus, I use the rhythm from breaking in my kung fu because we don't use music there, but you have to find your own rhythm."

Anti does a flip in the final aginst Allesandrina © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool When I won that cypher, my whole life changed B-Girl Anti

03 Breaking into the scene

Anti won the 2016 Unbreakable Kidz crew battle with Infilaskills and the B-Girl battle at Break the Floor in Slovenia, but it was when she won the 2020 7tosmoke B-Girl battle at Floor Wars Italy that things really started to take off for her. That victory earned her an invite to compete at the 2021 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy. This was the first time Anti had entered the competition, and she defeated defending champion Alessandrina in the finals to win and secure a spot in the Last Chance Cypher at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final.

Anti was taken by surprise at what happened next.

"When I won that cypher, my whole life changed," she says. "A lot of people started to call and invite me to competitions. I realised I was going to travel a lot for breaking that year and went to five or six different places."

Anti started to build a reputation as one of the best B-Girls on the competitive circuit, battling in the 2on2 at the Nordic Break competition in Denmark, competing at the European Concrete Jam in Switzerland and winning the 1on1 B-Girl battle at Break Mission in the UK.

At the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final, Anti qualified in the top 16 knockout battle for the Last Chance Cypher, as well as qualifying with Russian B-Boy Kosto in the top eight of the Bonnie and Clyde battle at the World Final camp. She ended 2021 by scoring fourth place at the 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championship in France.

Anti does Swipes at Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Maintaining her level

Anti doesn't compete in artistic gymnastics or cheerleading anymore, but she still trains and competes in Wushu Kung Fu as a member of the Italian National Wushu Team. She's also a part of the Italian National Breaking Team, is studying physical education and teaches artistic gymnastics and breaking. Anti credits her mother for teaching her the right mindset and attitude to be able to balance everything she does.

“I’m lucky to have a woman like my mum," she says. "When I was young, she said, ‘You can do whatever you want, but the keywords are organisation and perseverance.’ Her words have always helped me stay organised, and even though sometimes I feel tired, it’s a good feeling because I’m doing what I love.”

Anti in action at the 2021 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool All I did was practise, practise, practise, which I think is the key B-Girl Anti

05 Going from strength to strength

Being able to travel and be a regular part of the international breaking scene has also opened Anti up as a person.

“I explored the world but also discovered more of my personality. Before, I was shy, but now I enjoy meeting new people and talking a lot more. This has opened my mind and my heart, totally changing my life.”

The work hasn't stopped for Anti as she's still striving to become the B-Girl she wants to be, saying: "I want to study with pioneers and learn and find more how I want to break. I've found something in my breaking, but I want to improve my dance a lot more."

Anti at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final in Poland © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

With a dream to be a full-time athlete, Anti says to any dancer who might have aspirations of achieving what she has so far.

“I started this because I loved it, and all I did was practise, practise, practise, which I think is the key, just like Bruce Lee said. I never thought about going to Red Bull BC One World Finals. I dreamed about it but never focused on it. I got there because I trained and believed in my dreams, so just dance and work to improve.”