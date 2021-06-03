Watch Street Skateboarding World Championships live from Rome this weekend

That’s right! We are coming live from Rome all weekend to bring you the semi-finals and finals of both the women’s and men’s contests in one of the highest-stakes skate contests ever to go down in Europe!

Skaters from as far apart as Peru and the Philippines are already isolating in Rome ahead of the two 32-person semi-finals scheduled to go down this Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s big finals in both men’s and women’s street.

