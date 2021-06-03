Watch Street Skateboarding World Championships live from Rome this weekend

Watch the women's semi-finals on Friday!
That’s right! We are coming live from Rome all weekend to bring you the semi-finals and finals of both the women’s and men’s contests in one of the highest-stakes skate contests ever to go down in Europe!
Skaters from as far apart as Peru and the Philippines are already isolating in Rome ahead of the two 32-person semi-finals scheduled to go down this Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s big finals in both men’s and women’s street.
With all podium places and points counting towards this summer’s main event we are bringing you every hammer worthy of the name from Friday right through to Sunday as the most important skate contest ever held in Italy pops off at the custom-built street course installed at Stadio Pietrangeli just for this event.
Watch all the action as it happens with us broadcasting live throughout the weekend:
Women’s semi-finals begin on Friday at midday Rome time (10am UTC) with the men’s qualifier semi’s going down at the same time on Saturday. Sunday sees the best eight of each in their respective finals with the women kicking things off at 11.30am UTC and the men’s final three hours later. Click the links on each to set your browser tabs or just swing by Red Bull TV over the weekend to witness Jamie Foy, Ksenia Maricheva, Alex Midler, Jagger Eaton, Felipe Gustavo, Leticia Bufoni, Angelo Caro, Margie Didal, Ryan Decenzo, Matias Dell Olio, Lore Bruggeman, Maxim Habanec, Simon Stricker and a host of other international trailblazers in what promises to be a skate comp for the ages!