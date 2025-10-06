Selection Cap
113 Riders invited to Guadix for 20th Rookies Cup season Selection Event

113 riders from 38 different nations
While the World Championship Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team are still celebrating ex-Rookie success in Indonesia, the next generation of World Championship hopefuls are making their way to Guadix in south-western Spain for this year's Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event.
José Rueda clinched the Moto3 World Championship with a superb victory, and Pedro Acosta took an inspired second in MotoGP.
113 riders from 38 different nations have been invited to the event taking place over the next 3 days, and about 8 will be invited to join the grid for 2026, the 20th Cup season.
Invited Riders
  • Leonardo Abruzzo (Italy)
  • Mahdi Abuawad (Palestine)
  • Alessandro Davide Aguilar Carballo (Peru)
  • Julius Zacharias Ahrenkiel-Frellsen (Denmark)
  • Afonso Almeida (Portugal)
  • Alessio Arnold (Switzerland)
  • Rehbar Baktoo (India)
  • Jakub Belak (Poland)
  • Enzo Bellon (Reunion)
  • Craig Benn (South Africa)
  • Miguel Bernal Arnal (Spain)
  • Alessandro Binder (Switzerland)
  • Aymon Bocanegra Boone (Brasil)
  • Travis Borg (Malta)
  • Cristian Borrelli (Italy)
  • Evan Boxenberger (France)
  • Fernando Bujosa Garcia (Spain)
  • Brayden Burke (Sweden)
  • Carlos Cano Tortosa (Spain)
  • Yvonne Cerpa Cuellar (Spain)
  • Omri Chen (Israel)
  • Olesksii Chepurny (Ukraine)
  • Nathanel Cohen (Kenya)
  • Hunter Corney (Austria)
  • Louis Coulom (France)
  • Victor Cubeles Bernal (Spain)
  • Karolina Danak (Poland)
  • Andoni Dominguez Martinez (Nicaragua)
  • Sam Drane (United States)
  • Ella Dreher (United States)
  • Roman Durdis (Czech Republic)
  • Johann Emmanuel (India)
  • Alberto Enríquez (Ecuador)
  • Bautista Farias Vargas (Argentina)
  • Sebastiano Settimio Favaroni (Italy)
  • Julian Ferreira (South Africa)
  • Lorenzo Fino (Italy)
  • David Forero (Colombia)
  • Mason Foster (United Kingdom)
  • Matteo Gabarrini (Italy)
  • Ignacio Máximo Galán Bermejo (Spain)
  • Martin Alberto Galiuto (Italy)
  • Aleix Ginés Corpa (Spain)
  • Luana Giuliani (Italy)
  • Dylan Grobler (South Africa)
  • Eduardo Gutiérrez Cobo (Spain)
  • Farish Hafiy (Malaysia)
  • Aidan Hancock (United States)
  • Charlie Huntingford (United Kingdom)
  • Mueez Jassat (South Africa)
  • Minjae Kim (South Korea)
  • Tobias Kitzbichler (Austria)
  • Panagiotis Kollaros (Greece)
  • Fynn Kratochwil (Germany)
  • Alex Longarela Montes (Spain)
  • Jhon Alexander Lopez Castañeda (Colombia)
  • Álvaro Lucas Esteve (Spain)
  • Nolann Macary (France)
  • Simphiwe Mahlobo (South Africa)
  • Laila Maria (Poland)
  • Leonardo Marques (Brasil)
  • Mateo Marulanda Dávila (Colombia)
  • Kensei Matsudaira (United States)
  • Xarly Mendez de Oleo (Dominican Republic)
  • Adrián Mesa (Spain)
  • Riccardo Michielin (Italy)
  • Erik Michielon (Italy)
  • Elisabetta Monti (Italy)
  • Facundo Martin Mora Allis (Argentina)
  • Antoine Nativi (France)
  • Nikola Nikolaev (Bulgaria)
  • Marianos Nikolis (Australia)
  • Pablo Olivares Rodriguez (Spain)
  • Eneko Osorio Marchan (Spain)
  • Bodie Paige (Australia)
  • Gonzalo Perez Alvarez (Spain)
  • Oratilwe Phiri (South Africa)
  • Gabriel Pio (France)
  • Lorenzo Pontillo (Belgium)
  • Jimmy Primaut (France)
  • Martim Marco Ramos Reis (Portugal)
  • Joshua Raymond (United States)
  • Alex Remesal Lomas (Spain)
  • Juan Francisco Risueño Hernandez (Spain)
  • Cayden Robert (South Africa)
  • Izan Rodriguez Alvarez (Spain)
  • Matthias Rostagni (France)
  • Levi Russo (Australia)
  • Eric Ruz Canals (Spain)
  • Mario Salles Neto (Brasil)
  • Mikey lou Sanchez (Spain)
  • Jose Manuel Sanchez Fuentes (Spain)
  • Remy Sanjuan (France)
  • Edoardo Savino Italy
  • Archie Schmidt (Australia)
  • Robin Siegert (Germany)
  • Ethan Sparks (United Kingdom)
  • Jacob Stankiewicz (Poland)
  • Filip Surowiak (United Kingdom)
  • Trym Svendsen Bryne (Norway)
  • Oliwier Szczepaniak (Poland)
  • Mathias Tamburini (Italy)
  • Juan Pablo Telo Santaella (Venezuela)
  • Rolin Tom (Belgium)
  • Hubert Tomaszewski (Ireland)
  • Anina Urlaß (Germany)
  • Ryan van Nieuwkerk (South Africa)
  • Tibor Erik Varga (Hungary)
  • Hank Vossberg (United States)
  • Thias Wenzel (Germany)
  • Max Wherity (Ireland)
  • Louis Wolff (Germany)
  • Asyraff Zaquan (Malaysia)

