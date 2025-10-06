113 Riders invited to Guadix for 20th Rookies Cup season Selection Event

While the World Championship Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team are still celebrating ex-Rookie success in Indonesia, the next generation of World Championship hopefuls are making their way to Guadix in south-western Spain for this year's Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event.
José Rueda clinched the Moto3 World Championship with a superb victory, and Pedro Acosta took an inspired second in MotoGP.
113 riders from 38 different nations have been invited to the event taking place over the next 3 days, and about 8 will be invited to join the grid for 2026, the 20th Cup season.
Invited Riders
- Leonardo Abruzzo (Italy)
- Mahdi Abuawad (Palestine)
- Alessandro Davide Aguilar Carballo (Peru)
- Julius Zacharias Ahrenkiel-Frellsen (Denmark)
- Afonso Almeida (Portugal)
- Alessio Arnold (Switzerland)
- Rehbar Baktoo (India)
- Jakub Belak (Poland)
- Enzo Bellon (Reunion)
- Craig Benn (South Africa)
- Miguel Bernal Arnal (Spain)
- Alessandro Binder (Switzerland)
- Aymon Bocanegra Boone (Brasil)
- Travis Borg (Malta)
- Cristian Borrelli (Italy)
- Evan Boxenberger (France)
- Fernando Bujosa Garcia (Spain)
- Brayden Burke (Sweden)
- Carlos Cano Tortosa (Spain)
- Yvonne Cerpa Cuellar (Spain)
- Omri Chen (Israel)
- Olesksii Chepurny (Ukraine)
- Nathanel Cohen (Kenya)
- Hunter Corney (Austria)
- Louis Coulom (France)
- Victor Cubeles Bernal (Spain)
- Karolina Danak (Poland)
- Andoni Dominguez Martinez (Nicaragua)
- Sam Drane (United States)
- Ella Dreher (United States)
- Roman Durdis (Czech Republic)
- Johann Emmanuel (India)
- Alberto Enríquez (Ecuador)
- Bautista Farias Vargas (Argentina)
- Sebastiano Settimio Favaroni (Italy)
- Julian Ferreira (South Africa)
- Lorenzo Fino (Italy)
- David Forero (Colombia)
- Mason Foster (United Kingdom)
- Matteo Gabarrini (Italy)
- Ignacio Máximo Galán Bermejo (Spain)
- Martin Alberto Galiuto (Italy)
- Aleix Ginés Corpa (Spain)
- Luana Giuliani (Italy)
- Dylan Grobler (South Africa)
- Eduardo Gutiérrez Cobo (Spain)
- Farish Hafiy (Malaysia)
- Aidan Hancock (United States)
- Charlie Huntingford (United Kingdom)
- Mueez Jassat (South Africa)
- Minjae Kim (South Korea)
- Tobias Kitzbichler (Austria)
- Panagiotis Kollaros (Greece)
- Fynn Kratochwil (Germany)
- Alex Longarela Montes (Spain)
- Jhon Alexander Lopez Castañeda (Colombia)
- Álvaro Lucas Esteve (Spain)
- Nolann Macary (France)
- Simphiwe Mahlobo (South Africa)
- Laila Maria (Poland)
- Leonardo Marques (Brasil)
- Mateo Marulanda Dávila (Colombia)
- Kensei Matsudaira (United States)
- Xarly Mendez de Oleo (Dominican Republic)
- Adrián Mesa (Spain)
- Riccardo Michielin (Italy)
- Erik Michielon (Italy)
- Elisabetta Monti (Italy)
- Facundo Martin Mora Allis (Argentina)
- Antoine Nativi (France)
- Nikola Nikolaev (Bulgaria)
- Marianos Nikolis (Australia)
- Pablo Olivares Rodriguez (Spain)
- Eneko Osorio Marchan (Spain)
- Bodie Paige (Australia)
- Gonzalo Perez Alvarez (Spain)
- Oratilwe Phiri (South Africa)
- Gabriel Pio (France)
- Lorenzo Pontillo (Belgium)
- Jimmy Primaut (France)
- Martim Marco Ramos Reis (Portugal)
- Joshua Raymond (United States)
- Alex Remesal Lomas (Spain)
- Juan Francisco Risueño Hernandez (Spain)
- Cayden Robert (South Africa)
- Izan Rodriguez Alvarez (Spain)
- Matthias Rostagni (France)
- Levi Russo (Australia)
- Eric Ruz Canals (Spain)
- Mario Salles Neto (Brasil)
- Mikey lou Sanchez (Spain)
- Jose Manuel Sanchez Fuentes (Spain)
- Remy Sanjuan (France)
- Edoardo Savino Italy
- Archie Schmidt (Australia)
- Robin Siegert (Germany)
- Ethan Sparks (United Kingdom)
- Jacob Stankiewicz (Poland)
- Filip Surowiak (United Kingdom)
- Trym Svendsen Bryne (Norway)
- Oliwier Szczepaniak (Poland)
- Mathias Tamburini (Italy)
- Juan Pablo Telo Santaella (Venezuela)
- Rolin Tom (Belgium)
- Hubert Tomaszewski (Ireland)
- Anina Urlaß (Germany)
- Ryan van Nieuwkerk (South Africa)
- Tibor Erik Varga (Hungary)
- Hank Vossberg (United States)
- Thias Wenzel (Germany)
- Max Wherity (Ireland)
- Louis Wolff (Germany)
- Asyraff Zaquan (Malaysia)