36 nations invited to Spain for the Rookies Cup Selection Event

The start of the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup racing season is half a year away but next week sees the Selection Event for our 19th championship. Over three days at Guadix in Southern Spain, the best of the world's aspiring road racers have the chance to show the skills that could see them invited to join the Rookies Cup in 2025.

Roughly half of the riders will be on track on Monday, the second half on Tuesday. Some will be invited to ride again on Wednesday and then the Selection Committee will draw up the list of those who may join the Cup for the 2025 season.

120 teens have been invited from 36 nations around the world, from New Zealand to Denmark, Japan to Brazil, South Africa to Kyrgyzstan. The global reach of the Rookies Cup has seen 252 riders from 39 nations compete in the 224 races to date.

Over 50% of ex Rookies have gone on to Grand Prix where they have won 216 GPs and have made 656 podium appearances.

As the teenagers with Rookie aspirations head to Guadix, half a world and 13,000 kilometres away, the Indonesian Grand Prix starts in Mandalika with ex Rookies leading all 3 World Championships.

MotoGP – 1st Jorge Martín (Class of 2014) – 3rd Enea Bastianini (Class of 2013)

Moto2 – 1st Ai Ogura (Class of 2017) – 3rd Joe Roberts (Class of 2013)

Moto3 – 1st David Alonso (Class of 2021) – Ex Rookies fill the top 7 places

Invited Riders

Leonardo Abruzzo (Italy)

Aslan Admuz (Israel)

Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam)

Alessandro Davide Aguilar Carballo (Peru)

Julius Ahrenkiel-Frellsen (Denmark)

Afonso Almeida (Portugal)

Pau Alsina Sanchez (Spain)

Michele Amadori (Italy)

Emanuele Andrenacci (Italy)

Marc-antoine Audard (France)

Ggionata Barbagallo (Italy)

Jakub Belak (Poland)

Enzo Bellon (France)

Edoardo Bertola (Italy)

Alessandro Binder (Switzerland)

Travis Borg (Malta)

Cristian Borrelli (Italy)

Lucie Boudesseul (France)

Evan Boxberger (France)

Amanuel Brinton (Great Britain)

Lucas Brown (Great Britain)

Josephine Bruno (Italy)

Fernando Bujosa Garcia (Spain)

Benjamin Caillet (France)

Carlos Cano Tortosa (Spain)

Valentino Casalboni (Italy)

Yvonne Cerpa (Spain)

Sarthak Chavan (India)

Omri Chen (Israel)

Julian Correa (USA)

David Da Costa (France)

Ryder Davis (USA)

Nyo De Vits (Belgium)

Andoni Dominguez (Nicaragua)

Johann Emmanuel (India)

Alberto Enríquez (Ecuador)

Beñat Fernandez (Spain)

Alejandra Fernández Garcia (Spain)

Ferre Fleerackers (Belgium)

Haydn Fordyce (New Zealand)

Ryan Frost (Great Britain)

Matteo Gabarrini (Italy)

Ignacio Maximo Galan Bermejo (Spain)

Martim Garcia (Portugal)

Johnny Garness (Great Britain)

Luana Giuliani (Italy)

David Gonzalez (Spain)

Dylan Grobler (South Africa)

Eduardo Gutiérrez Cobo (Spain)

Lorenzo Guyau (France)

Farish Hafiy (Malaysia)

Rikki Henry (Australia)

Uriel Hidalgo Mimbrero (Spain)

Richard Irmscher (Germany)

Mueez Jassat (South Africa)

Rosa Jimenez Vargas (Spain)

Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)

Tobias Kitzbichler (Austria)

Daniel Krabacher (Austria)

Edoardo Liguori (Italy)

Alex Longarela Montes (Spain)

Luis Miguel Lopez (Spain)

Jhon Alex Lopez Castañeda (Colombia)

Marcos Ludeña Navarro (Spain)

Harrison Mackay (Great Britain)

Carolina Manzano Afonso (Spain)

Kerman Martinez (Venezuela)

Hodei Martínez (Spain)

Matteo Masili (Italy)

Konstantinos Mavropoulos (Greece)

Scott McPhee (Great Britain)

Erik Michielon (Italy)

Henri Mignot (France)

Elisabetta Monti (Italy)

Antoine Nativi (France)

Raúl Navarrete Vico (Spain)

Nikola Nikolaev (Bulgaria)

Marianos Nikolis (Australia)

Dawid Nowak (Poland)

Fionn O Connell (Ireland)

Pablo Olivares Rodriguez (Spain)

Louis Papelard (France)

Daniel Paz Gimenez (Spain)

Gonzalo Perez Alvarez (Spain)

Oratilwe Phiri (South Africa)

Levin Quentin Phommara (Switzerland)

Fabio Pilato (France)

Jimmy Primaut (France)

Gaétan Prunier (France)

Martim Marco Ramos Reis (Portugal)

Joshua Raymond Jr (USA)

Ethan Keneth Reyes Martínez (Mexico)

Juan Francisco Risueño Hernandez (Spain)

Cayden Robert (South Africa)

Tom Rolin (Belgium)

Matteo Roman (France)

Matthias Rostagni (France)

Jai Russo (Australia)

Levi Russo (Australia)

Mario Salles (Brazil)

Gonzalo Sanchez Melendez (Spain)

Remy Sanjuan (France)

Ikegami Seiryu (Japan)

Jesse James Shedden (USA)

Mantas Siugzdinis (Lithuania)

Valentino Sponga (Italy)

Filip Surowiak (Great Britain)

Riichi Takahira (Japan)

Mathias Tamburini (Italy)

Gabriel Tesini (San Marino)

Jesús Torres (Spain)

Ryan van Nieuwkerk (South Africa)

Tibor Erik Varga (Hungary)

Finnan Wherity (Ireland)

Krzelj William (France)

Peter Willis (Great Britain)

Jeremiasz Wojciechowski (Poland)

Joshua Wood (USA)

Jose Emiliano Zamudio Nieto (Mexico)

Nicolas Zanin (Czech Republic)