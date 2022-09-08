Watch Video2 min
Red Bull Rookies Cup

8 future stars for Rookies Cup 2023

The Autodromo di Modena in Italy proved to be a great venue
Written by Peter Clifford
Three days of intense track action at the Selection Event featuring wonderful talents from around the globe resulted in 8 riders being invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2023.
The Autodromo di Modena in Italy proved to be a great venue and after the entry being split roughly in half for Day 1 and Day 2 a total of 54 were invited to ride again on Day 3.
The tension was hightened by rain that briefly delayed the start of Day 3 but then 7 sessions in the morning and the same number in the afternoon allowed all the riders two opportunities to show their abilities.
The 2022 Rookies Cup season still has two rounds to go with Aragon on September 17th and 18th then the finale in Valencia on the first weekend in November.
2023 will be the 17th year of the Cup and will benefit from the addition of the following riders:

  • Alberto Ferrandez Beneite (Spain)
  • Alvaro Carpe (Spain)
  • Hakim Danish (Malaysia)
  • Guido Pini (Italy)
  • Carter Thompson (Australia)
  • Leo Rammerstorfer (Austria)
  • Alexander Enriquez (USA)
  • Marco Morelli Chincolla (Argentina)
