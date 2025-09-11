A year in the life of a Rookie - Sullivan Mounsey is learning what it takes

Hi guys. I can’t believe it’s September, it’s crazy, this year has been an absolute spell binder. It literally feels like it was only last week we were talking to people and seeking advice on whether we should be going all out to ‘live the racing lifestyle’ and by that I mean putting it all on the line, committing to racing in both the FIM JuniorGP Championship, in addition to Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Day 1 of the Aragon test with mum © Sullivan Mounsey

Checking in for Misano flight © Sullivan Mounsey

We’ve had some bumps along the road this year and as I found out, there is no magic bullet to levelling up when you’re racing against the best juniors in the world, especially if you’ve not come through the Spanish system.

Back to England, RIP Cicero, thank you for everything © Sullivan Mounsey Cicero's jukebox wreath © Sullivan Mounsey Sad times, on way back to Spain, love you mum © Sullivan Mounsey Errrr, what's happened to the practice bike dad © Sullivan Mounsey Light yoga while recovering from injury in August © Sullivan Mounsey

The thing is, there’s so much in the detail of raising your game, to become a complete package and to be able to move from amateur to professional. There’s obviously the strength, fitness and endurance because in order to be consistent from start to finish of a race, you need to not get fatigued at all. I’ve made a significant step in that department in 2025 to the extent I have adjusted my training and diet to slant more towards bike time rather than aerobic exercise per se.

That aspect hadn’t suffered as much from coming through from the British system since fitness training is something that is recognised pretty much world wide. However, this season is the first time I get to the end of the race and at no time did I feel under any aerobic challenge, nor did fitness affect my performance or hinder my outcomes. And again, the adjustment to erring towards ‘bike time’ has left me feeling the benefits of the tweaks made within my fitness programme.

Zwifting in Guadessaur © Sullivan Mounsey

Stretching in the UK © Sullivan Mounsey

Then there’s pace, and ultimate pace is the product of a multitude of finite details, for instance, some are related to developing techniques which open up opportunities to carry more speed for longer as well as getting on the gas earlier, such as rear brake application.

Other techniques might be related to the early mental recognition of over-the-limit situations, whereby you pre-engage a reaction response to dealing with it. This, in particular, helps you because you crash less and therefore you can push more since you are rewarded in the most part with positive outcomes.

I’ve made big steps in these areas this year because the KSB Aspar Technical Academy have facilities at the Aspar Circuit, which enable me to actually be taught and then practice these techniques in a controlled, safe, and purpose built environment so I can work towards constantly improving and learning.

Having fun while training © Sullivan Mounsey My KSB Aspar Bucci with Ismael © Sullivan Mounsey KSB head honcho & founder, Kike © Sullivan Mounsey

You should’ve seen some of the first videos of me learning to deal with a front-end slide on my pit bike, well, let me just say, within a week, I’d snapped the lockstops off the bike! My Dad and Randel had to fix it with blocks of wood. Then, only 3 weeks ago, I saved my first proper front-end slide on my KTM RC450GP practice bike between turns 14 & 15 at Aspar Circuit, my dad even got it on video!

Of course, my competitors who hail from the Spanish system have been riding at the KSB Aspar School since they began, and that’s why in the most part, us Brits need a little more time to hone our skills and realise our true potential. I hear you say some Brits seem quick at the get-go, just check out where they were training and racing in the 2-3 years before you heard about them, it will be Spain, not England.

By the time you put in 2-3 years here, your entire riding proposition changes, your techniques improve, your reaction times sharpen, your bike fitness steps up, and then the last and most important two aspects get turbocharged. This was me when I started in March ’25, OMG! There is no shame in starting at the beginning.

The Two Game Changers

Race Weekend Preparedness

In the Spanish system, the teams and the training academies all encourage and develop training such that it’s run like a race weekend. This means, for example, when you turn up for bike practice, so on my KTM, 675, Bucci, CRF100, or anything, I approach each day like a race weekend. We plan the sessions to be like FP1, FP2, Qually, Race runs, etc. It’s about dialling into a system of work so I become programmed to perform at a particular level. There are different types of training and practice, it’s opening your mind to the idea of really zooming in and programming behaviours. It’s clinical.

Qualy sim done on 450 at Aspar © Sullivan Mounsey

Planning a race weekend into a flat track session © Sullivan Mounsey

Battle Practice & Race Management

Then battle practice and race management, this is something that can be discussed and strategised for, but in the heat of the conflict, there really is no substitute for being immersed amongst the best in the world and learning to be in the right place, at the right time with the right pace. Many of those I train with now have come from Moto4, PreMoto3, and ETC, where they have had years of practice in this racing style, and crucially, all before they got to Rookies.

This is without doubt the best preparation for being instantly competitive and we’ve seen it time and time again. Now I’m lucky enough to be part of this wider experience, improving my skills, working in tandem with my teammates, learning and growing. I can’t emphasise enough how this entire journey has been the making of me.

Battle practice, Mito style (MiniGPs) © Sullivan Mounsey

2025 - Season 2

Rookies this year…how has it gone? Well, I went faster at the test than I’d gone at Aragon the season before in the race, so that’s good. Positive.

Aragon Test, Season 2. Still feel like a kid in the sweet shop © G&G

Aragon Test, learning to ride after the tyre drop © G&G

Then we went to the first Round at Jerez, truth is it was a difficult weekend and there is no where else to turn but to recognise that. I got tangled up in the slow group in both races and couldn’t find a way to break out. It was frustrating, but if I gave up in frustration, I’d never have got here in the first place, right?

R1 Jerez, battling with the guys, education day © G&G

R1 Jerez. trying to escape the second group © G&G

Second Round at Le Mans brought my best to date FP2 result, and I was in P2, I’m taking that. It might be a little bit of a false dawn, but I look upon it as rays of sunshine breaking through the cloud. I know there are sunny days ahead of me, and they are coming. R1 was another positive; I hung on the back of the fast group, and that was the first time since Mugello ’24. In R2, I ended up with my best Rookies finish to date in P9, so again I’m taking that.

R2. LeMans, pushing the pace hard to P2 in FP2 © G&G R2 LeMans. Back in the front group, come on! © G&G R2 LeMans, getting stuck in to the front group © G&G

Third Round was back to Aragon. The fact that I’m on a plane writing this, and I can’t even remember the entire weekend (and it was mine & KJ’s birthday weekend), probably speaks volumes for the outcome. I’ll check when I touch down. Ok, so I got P11, sounds good, but I had more pace but got a big tyre drop, so I couldn’t battle up. Then in R2, we made a change which should have worked, but I just couldn’t make it happen. Had to dig deep and look forward.

R3 Aragon, thanks to the RB hospitality staff © Sullivan Mounsey R3 Aragon, everone tried so hard for me, thank you © Sullivan Mounsey R3 Aragon. trying to find a good set-up © G&G

Back to Italy and Mugello for Round 4, and I had a good first race in the front pack but I got a bit caught out sitting at the back watching it play out rather than engaging. I had a good talk with a professional colleague and it left me in a much more decisive mental place.

In R2, I really showed my full potential and battled right at the front, including leading the race for a few laps. Of course, I also showcased my inexperience of battling at this level and that cost me on the final lap, but this business is about progression, so I came away feeling I’d moved up another rung.

R4 Mugello, gapping the group ... © G&G R4 Mugello, nothing more to say, leading the race © G&G R4 Mugello, going for the overtake © R4 Mugello going for the overtake R4 Mugello. Full tuck pinned, every tenth counts © G&G

Onto Sachsenring for the first time for Round 5, and I basically blew it in Qually, placed myself in a difficult track position which killed the opportunity for getting a tow and by the time I tried to get on it on my own, tyre drop put me in P20. The races however, were good for me, ok I crashed out of R1 at T1, which was somewhat annoying, but remounting and catching the group again was solid.

But most of all, I got a really good feeling with the bike in the wet, which I have struggled to achieve previously, and my pace was good for P5, so it was again positive takeaways. R2 was again tough from P20 on the grid and the front group got away to begin with, but I got into a groove, worked on my own, caught them up and managed a P10 finish. It was a shame really, I felt without the tyre drop I could have made it higher, but everyone suffers tyre drop, part of the game!

R5 Sachsenring, muscling my way through the group © G&G

Now then, Round 6 was back to Spielberg and the Red Bull Ring. I was feeling it, I’d made steps in my training, my fitness was good, and I felt it was somewhere I could make a step. Of course, hurling it in Qually on the first lap into T4 right behind the guys who went on to pole was not my greatest achievement of the year, but who doesn’t fancy a back of the grid start for a race weekend?

Bottom line, last place to P13 in R1 wasn’t too shabby in the wet, but last to the front group in R2 in the dry, plus a couple of fastest laps during the developing race, was pretty good. Had it not been for an intermittent technical gremlin, I’m sure I’d have been inside the top 10, but as it was, I got P11.

R6 Spielberg, spending a bit of time with mum © Sullivan Mounsey R6 Spielberg, full tuck, making my way through the group © G&G R6 Spielberg post Qually, compartmentalising © G&G

So where does that leave me? Well, in the harsh reality of racing, and that’s the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Championship Table, it leaves me in 16th place on 40 points. In terms of comparing my progress with last year, by the time I’d left Round 2 (Le Mans) this year, I’d already scored almost double the number of points I’d managed for the whole of the previous season, so in that respect it’s good.

However, I’m 17 points behind 15th and 25 points behind 14th, so there are no easy scalps to be had at Misano. We all know that in the end, you have to beat everyone else on their best day to really dominate; everything else has an element of chance or luck. As for Misano, I’m up for the challenge!

I want more © Sullivan Mounsey

You might ask how I feel about going into the last round of Rookies in 2025. Well, it will be a good weekend, a good qualifying and a new mentality going into the weekend for the races - so it will change the structure of how my race will go. I’m looking forward to it. I feel ready.

Sure, I’m coming off a training injury, but at the time of writing, I’ve been resting now for just over 2 weeks; the MRI was clear and I’ve been with some great people who’ve been helping me recuperate and I feel fresh and ready to go. I’m hoping to get some laps in on Tuesday just to stretch myself out before the melee of the weekend, although it looks like it might be raining! But I’m in no rush because I feel good, I’ve been putting in the hard yards in training, so bring it on Misano, let's go!

I've trained hard, got great support, I'm ready © Sullivan Mounsey

My most important takeaways from Rookies ‘25

1. How vital Friday is, most of all Qually

This sounds obvious, I know. But, the thing with Rookies is that everyone is on the same bike, the same tyres, the same (give or take) gearing, the same everything. Also, there’s no time, there’s no Thursday. It’s straight in, it’s go go go. So, if you ‘build into it’, you will not be there. You have to go out as you mean it, day one, session one, push. Do whatever it takes to find the line, find the markers, tag, tow, copy, test - whatever it takes, you have to be on it in every session because for the race, you have to be in the front three rows to win a championship in Rookies.

Getting in the zone © G&G

2. The mentality you need to have is to always keep improving

Every time you go out you are riding as fast as you can and you have left nothing and I mean nothing on the table. Nothing!!! You are going at your absolute peak attainment level. Then you come in, and you’re thinking, ‘man, that is my lot’.

Well, I have news for you, nowadays I come in and I say, ‘ok, let’s look at the data, let’s see where we are, how do we look in the sectors? OK, now we need to go out and go a second faster and we are going to do it in this sector and that corner and by doing this or that’. The point is, however fast you go, you need to be going back out with a plan and the expectation that you will be going faster again. And again. And again.

Improvement requires expertise & execution © G&G

3. Understanding the most efficient way to get to the front and stay at the front

Well, this year I managed to get to the front, but not stay at the front. But I think I get it now, I think I have the understanding of it. I think the point is I have personal recognition of my developing appreciation of what it takes and how to go about one’s business to be there.

Sure, I realise that the Spanish System Crew have had this indoctrinated into them since they were 10 years or before, yet I’m having to observe and learn it, then mentally rehearse this stuff so it becomes muscle memory rather than something that takes a dollar out of my attention envelope during races.

Yeah, I get that, but the main thing for me is it’s happening and I’m getting it. I’m getting stronger and faster and more competitive all the time.

Taking in wise words from David Tardozzi © Sullivan Mounsey

When I first got here in ‘24, to be honest with you, it wasn’t so much that I felt out of place, it was just I hadn’t realised how high the level was, how far I had to reach. I mean, Red Bull Rookies, it’s Moto3 standard KTMs effectively, how much faster could it be, really? And then you get here (from the UK), and then you learn.

2024, post Rd1; we have a mountain to climb © Sullivan Mounsey

2024, beginnings © Sullivan Mounsey

Well, now I feel like I belong, I am a competitor, but also I can run with the best of the best. And the best of me is yet to come, so I figure no matter what the outcome of 2025 is, I have made great progress. And the truth of it is I could never have done it without Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, because it is a leveller and it’s teaches you to be a better rider, a better racer and a better person.

Rookies makes me strive to be better, at everything. Thank you © Sullivan Mounsey

So which ever way it goes, I hope I do get offered the opportunity to go one more time but even if I don’t, I would leave feeling hugely grateful. I came to Red Bull as a kid, and I left as a young man - obviously, it’d be better if I get the chance to win a few races before my journey continues, because I know once I have, I will be ready to step up to the next level.

If I get lucky with a 3rd year, there will me more of these © Sullivan Mounsey

In short, dream, believe, achieve … and repeat. Oh, and remember, “You only fail if you quit, so if you don’t quit, you’re just in the process of making it happen”.

More to come © G&G Thank you, & to everyone who chips in, it all counts © G&G Best years of my life, so far © Sullivan Mounsey

Peace, Sully #4