Red Bull Rookies Cup
Adriatic Action – Rookies final in Misano – Uriarte v Pratama v Danish
12 clashes so far this year, and they have all been superb, just 2 remain.
Last year, the 14th was the most thrilling race of the year, and we expect a repeat. Misano is the final encounter of the 19th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season and will decide the Cup. 12 clashes so far and they have all been superb, just 2 remain this weekend.
Hakim Danish took command in the first half of the season, but the 18-year-old Malaysian's offensive faltered mid-way, and the year's first victor, Brian Uriarte, very much gained the upper hand with a superb double victory in Spielberg.
More than just Danish against Uriarte
Veda Pratama inflicted serious wounds on Danish's Cup hopes with an incredible second half season run of 3 victories, 2 2nd places and a 4th. He and Danish are still very much in with a chance of taking the Cup.
But the favourite, and the Rookie totally on form, is Uriarte. The Spanish 17-year-old took a 1st and a 3rd in Misano last season and finished 2nd in the 2024 Cup behind Alvaro Carpe by just 2 points. Since then, Carpe has scored 3 Moto3 Grand Prix podiums as a factory Red Bull KTM rider.
More than just the 2025 numbers
Uriarte's Rookies Cup statistics are impressive. 3 wins in the 2024 season and 6 this year already put him ahead of Carpe in the all-time winners list. Uriarte stands 3rd in the win list, matching Pedro Acosta, with just Karel Hanika on 10 and Angel Piqueras with 11, ahead of him. A double in Italy would see Uriarte join Piqueras as the most successful Rookies of all time.
Uriarte does not need those wins to claim the 2025 Red Bull Rookies Cup; he has a comfortable 21-point advantage over Pratama, the 16-year-old Indonesian. The buffer to Danish is 26. But Uriarte knows the contest is far from over; he has already suffered 3 DNFs this year through no fault of his own. No points from Race 1 in Misano would change everything. There are 25 points for a victory, so 50 are available this weekend.
More than just 3
The Cup will go to Uriarte, Pratama, or Danish, but glory in Italy could well be spread further. David González is 4th in the points table but is still looking for his first victory. Fellow 17-year-old Spaniard Beñat Fernandez already has one but is behind him by 10 points and 5th in the Cup chase. Both are first-year Rookies, looking to impress the watching GP teams and gain a World Championship place for next season.
Marco Morelli is in his 3rd season, has already made 2 Moto3 GP starts, but is without a Cup victory this year. The 18-year-old Argentine, who is 6th in the points table, won 2 races in 2024. Those are the highlights of his Cup career so far.
Kristian Daniel Jr. is currently 7th in his 2nd year and has yet to win, but a 3rd in Austria shows the American 16-year-old is on form and capable. Looking to regain the form that took him to the top step of the podium in Jerez Race 2 is Carter Thompson. The Australian 17-year-old is completing his 3rd Cup season and stands 8th in the points table.