Travis Borg & Beñat Fernandez fighting for the lead in Assen 2026 - Race 2
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Assen Race 2 final corner - Fernandez snatches Red Bull Rookies Cup victory

Oh, No! I tried to save it, and I lost two positions
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    LIVE REPLAY - Assen Race 2
  2. 2
    GALLERY - Assen Race 2
  3. 3
    RESULTS - Assen Race 2
Travis Borg had the crowd on their feet as he led into Assen's final chicane. The Maltese ace felt the front of the KTM slide, then the rear slid as he grabbed a handful of throttle. Beñat Fernandez charged past for the Dutch TT win with fellow Spaniard David González alongside to take second. Borg held 3rd just ahead of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 1 winner Carlos Cano, 4th.
Cup points leader Fernandez had ridden another superbly judged race and took his 3rd victory and 6th podium of the 8 races so far in this 20th season. The 18-year-old's lead now extends to 42 points as Mugello double winnerRyota Ogiwara slid out of mid-pack on lap 8. He remounted at the back of the field, but the Japanese 17-year-old could only finish out of the points in 18th.
Borg's race was nothing short of sensational; he started right at the back of the grid but set fastest lap after fastest lap as he cut through the field, crossing the line in the lead at the end of lap 9. The 16-year-old had been similarly quick in Race 1 but fell.
01

LIVE REPLAY - Assen Race 2

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Assen: Race 8

Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in the Netherlands.

1st Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸

“I rode to stay at the front; it was another great battle. I just pushed enough to stay near the front. There were others who wanted to push me away. I pushed back to let them know that I was not just going to take it.
Quotation
On the last lap, I wanted the podium.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
"I saw Travis slide, I thought if he crashed, he would take me with him. I got the drive, and I don't know how he made 3rd."
Beñat Fernandez on top of the podium in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Beñat Fernandez on top of the podium in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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2nd David González 🇪🇸

“A great race; the first part was difficult because of some slippery patches. I was fighting in the lead 4. Then I got pushed out and back to 11."
Quotation
I fought back and in the last 3 laps, I overtook everywhere.
#11 DAVID GONZALES
"The last lap was crazy and I just got through the chicane for 2nd. I am happy for this."
David González takes 2nd place in Assen 2026 - Race 2

David González takes 2nd place in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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3rd Travis Borg 🇲🇹

“After yesterday's race, I woke up this morning determined to win. That was my mindset."
Quotation
I fought through all the race and was leading down to the final chicane.
#23 TRAVIS BORG
"I lost the front a little, and then I said, Oh, No! I tried to save it, and I lost two positions to Beñat and David, but I'm still happy with P3."
Travis Borg completes the podium in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Travis Borg completes the podium in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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4th Carlos Cano 🇪🇸

“I am happy with the weekend; I improved a lot. In the first part of the race, I pushed to try and go alone. Then I made a mistake and dropped behind. In the last lap, I overtook Beñat, but he overtook me again, and I lost the slipstream a bit coming to the finish."
02

GALLERY - Assen Race 2

Ryota Ogiwara on the grid of Assen 2026 - Race 2

Ryota Ogiwara on the grid of Assen 2026 - Race 2

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Beñat Fernandez talking to coach Dani in the grid of Assen 2026 - Race 2

Beñat Fernandez talking to coach Dani in the grid of Assen 2026 - Race 2

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David Gonzalez chased by Cristian Borrelli in Assen 2026 - Race 2

David Gonzalez chased by Cristian Borrelli in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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Ryota Ogiwara leading Race 2 ahead of Guillem Planques in Assen 2026

Ryota Ogiwara leading Race 2 ahead of Guillem Planques in Assen 2026

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Ryota Ogiwara fighting with Bujosa for the lead of Race 2 in Assen 2026

Ryota Ogiwara fighting with Bujosa for the lead of Race 2 in Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rookies racing in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Rookies racing in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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Travis Borg side-by-side with Tibor Varga in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Travis Borg side-by-side with Tibor Varga in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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Sullivan Mounsey chasing Carlos Carno in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Sullivan Mounsey chasing Carlos Carno in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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David Gonzalez leading Race 2 in Assen 2026

David Gonzalez leading Race 2 in Assen 2026

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Kristian Daniel touching Carlos Canos rear tire during Race 2 in Assen 2026

Kristian Daniel touching Carlos Canos rear tire during Race 2 in Assen 2026

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Benat Fernandez on his victory lap in Assen 2026 - Race 2

Benat Fernandez on his victory lap in Assen 2026 - Race 2

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Top 3 Race 1 - K. Daniel | C. Cano | B. Fernandez - Assen 2026

Top 3 Race 1 - K. Daniel | C. Cano | B. Fernandez - Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

5th Kiattisak Singhapong 🇹🇭

“A big battle and so many riders fighting. Finally, I finished P5, and I'm happy. On the last lap, I went for it, totally on the limit and almost caught the podium group. I couldn't make it, but I am happy with the way I rode, and it's a good result.”
Top 3 Race 2 - David González | Benat Fernandez | Travis Borg - Assen 2026

Top 3 Race 2 - David González | Benat Fernandez | Travis Borg - Assen 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

03

RESULTS - Assen Race 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

23'10.965

152.8

🥈

11

David GONZÁLEZ

SPA

23'11.047

152.8

0.082

🥉

23

Travis BORG

MLT

23'11.173

152.7

0.208

4

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

23'11.196

152.7

0.231

5

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

23'11.384

152.7

0.419

6

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

23'11.477

152.7

0.512

7

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

23'12.392

152.6

1.427

8

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

23'12.510

152.6

1.545

9

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

23'12.626

152.6

1.661

10

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

23'12.775

152.6

1.810

11

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

23'13.107

152.5

2.142

12

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

23'13.117

152.5

2.152

13

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

23'13.155

152.5

2.190

14

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

23'16.470

152.2

5.505

15

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

23'16.497

152.2

5.532

16

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

23'18.236

152.0

7.271

17

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

23'18.361

152.0

7.396

18

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

23'22.544

151.5

11.579

19

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

23'22.916

151.5

11.951

20

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

23'23.243

151.4

12.278

21

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

23'43.183

149.6

32.218

DNF

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

21'31.592

151.9

1 lap

DNF

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

19'39.458

152.4

2 laps

DNF

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

17'53.345

152.3

3 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

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