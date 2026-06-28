Travis Borg had the crowd on their feet as he led into Assen's final chicane. The Maltese ace felt the front of the KTM slide, then the rear slid as he grabbed a handful of throttle. Beñat Fernandez charged past for the Dutch TT win with fellow Spaniard David González alongside to take second. Borg held 3rd just ahead of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 1 winner Carlos Cano, 4th.
Cup points leader Fernandez had ridden another superbly judged race and took his 3rd victory and 6th podium of the 8 races so far in this 20th season. The 18-year-old's lead now extends to 42 points as Mugello double winnerRyota Ogiwara slid out of mid-pack on lap 8. He remounted at the back of the field, but the Japanese 17-year-old could only finish out of the points in 18th.
Borg's race was nothing short of sensational; he started right at the back of the grid but set fastest lap after fastest lap as he cut through the field, crossing the line in the lead at the end of lap 9. The 16-year-old had been similarly quick in Race 1 but fell.
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LIVE REPLAY - Assen Race 2
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Assen: Race 8
Watch the rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in the Netherlands.
1st Beñat Fernandez 🇪🇸
“I rode to stay at the front; it was another great battle. I just pushed enough to stay near the front. There were others who wanted to push me away. I pushed back to let them know that I was not just going to take it.
"I lost the front a little, and then I said, Oh, No! I tried to save it, and I lost two positions to Beñat and David, but I'm still happy with P3."
4th Carlos Cano 🇪🇸
“I am happy with the weekend; I improved a lot. In the first part of the race, I pushed to try and go alone. Then I made a mistake and dropped behind. In the last lap, I overtook Beñat, but he overtook me again, and I lost the slipstream a bit coming to the finish."
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GALLERY - Assen Race 2
5th Kiattisak Singhapong 🇹🇭
“A big battle and so many riders fighting. Finally, I finished P5, and I'm happy. On the last lap, I went for it, totally on the limit and almost caught the podium group. I couldn't make it, but I am happy with the way I rode, and it's a good result.”