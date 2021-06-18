Bertelle betters Holgado and Aji in Sachsenring Rookies Qualifying

Matteo Bertelle continues his impressive performance gains this season and the 17-year-old Italian took pole after being fast all day at the Sachsenring. Fast all year in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has been Dani Holgado and the Spanish 16-year-old grabbed 2nd ahead of Indonesian 17-year-old Mario Aji.

Just a second covered the top 13 KTM RC250 Rs with Mugello's debut victor Taiyo Furusato heading up the second row. Alongside the 15-year-old Japanese sits 16-year-old Marcos Uriarte and fellow Spaniard and Cup points leader 15-year-old David Muñoz completes Row 2.

Grid positions may change before the start of Race 1 though as some 'tactical riding' drew the attention of Race Direction. The incident involving four riders is set for further investigation at a disciplinary meeting on Saturday morning.

Bertelle's big improvement

“Finally a pole position, it's incredible for me because the last time we were here in the Sachsenring it wasn't good at all,” he pointed out, referring to his 12th place in Qualifying, 11th in Race 1 and 12th in Race2

“But this year I have a good pace and a good mentality. Today I have a good feeling with the bike especially when using a new tyre and I'm ready for tomorrow.”

“I hope to make a perfect start and then let's enjoy the race,” he concluded with his brilliant smile.

Holgado has a good day

“Today I did a good job here in the Sachsenring. It was a good, positive day and I am very happy with my 2nd position, to be on the front row tomorrow. I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow as we have a good set-up in the bike.”

“This is a very interesting track, very technical, very different to the others like Mugello and it is a good track for me and I am ready to go racing. Thanks to my team for a great job today.”

Aji at the front

“It was very good today, I had a good feeling. From Practice to Qualifying we made a lot of improvement with setting and then I have enough confidence to push my bike hard. For the first time in the Sachsenring, P3 is not bad.”

“I hope that tomorrow in the race I can be constantly in the front and claim my first podium this year.”