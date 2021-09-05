Àlex Millan
Blog | Alex Millan having fun, training and ready to race

I'm working hard for be ready for the last race of the season,I'm excited to see how it's going
Hello readers how it’s going?
Hope you are all good.
We are almost race week!
I’m working hard for be ready for the last race of the season,I’m excited to see how it’s going.
I’m ready to race, I Will keep you updated
A hug Alex!

