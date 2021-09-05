World of Red Bull
© Àlex Millan
Blog | Alex Millan having fun, training and ready to race
I’m working hard for be ready for the last race of the season,I’m excited to see how it’s going
Written by Àlex Millan
Published on
05.09.2021 · 0:13 UTC
Hello readers how it’s going?
Hope you are all good.
Àlex Millan
© Àlex Millan
We are almost race week!
I’m working hard for be ready for the last race of the season,I’m excited to see how it’s going.
Àlex Millan
© Àlex Millan
I’m ready to race, I Will keep you updated
A hug Alex!
