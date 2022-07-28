Blog | Collin Veijer winning and ready for Spielberg

Hello Everyone,

I had two ‘educational’ weekends in Jerez and Portimao in the FIM Junior GP World Championship with my AGR team.

In Jerez I had a fantastic weekend, everything fell into place, I had a good feeling with the bike and knew that I could not only do a fast lap but also a good pace.

To be able to start from pole was simply fantastic, but I still needed to make sure for it to happen in the race. Crossing the finish line first just felt so good.

Great to get the confirmation that continuing to work pays off and so nice to be able to celebrate this together with the AGR team.

It gave me an even stronger feeling for the second race, a race. Again I managed to pull off a good start but after three laps I noticed that the rear brake was failing, this made it difficult for me to stop the bike before the corner.

I had to adjust my riding style so as not to crash and keeping the focus on getting the best out of it. This went well until the fighting started for the last lap, I came out of the slipstream at turn 1 with a fellow rider and had too much speed to be able to stop the bike. I ran off the track and lost a lot of positions, but it was the only way to avoid crashing and get the bike clean over the line. All in all a very educational weekend.

Next stop Portimao. A new weekend with new opportunities.

It was soon clear to me that it would be a more difficult weekend, all went less smooth than in Jerez. Qualifying went reasonably well and I had twelfth place on the grid. This time the start wasn’t great and I lost a few places but during the race I managed to get a good pace.

Due to the scuffles in the first laps there were already a few gaps and eventually I could finish in ninth place. Again a very educational weekend, it taught me to take nothing for granted and to always give it 100% and keep working hard.

After Portimao I went back to Barcelona to continue my training. Beginning of August I will return to home in the Netherlands for a short holiday, after that we’ll move to Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup event at the Red Bull Ring.

Already looking forward to ride that KTM bike again to go full gas in the second half of the season.

Stay safe,

Collin