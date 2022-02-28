Hello everyone,

On the 23rd of January I left for Spain to start the preparations for the new season.

I have a great time here with great people around me with whom I do a lot of work every day to prepare myself well.

Together with the people of my new AGR Racing Team ( for the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship), I am on the road - and off the road! - almost every day to complete the various training sessions.

One day on the trial bike.

The other again on the mx cross and/ or flat track and then again on the karting track.

But it’s not only on-bike training, we also do a lot of cycling and physical training.

It’s just amazing how great the facilities are over here, choice of bikes and tracks and good weather conditions.

It was a great decision to move from the Netherlands to Spain during the winter time, I strongly feel this is going to be my best season preparation ever.

I’m having an incredible time and will continue to work very hard to be ready when the season starts.

A full racing program awaits again ahead of me in 2022, I hope to see you all soon on or around the circuits again.

Stay safe,

Collin #95