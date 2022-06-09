Blog | Collin Veijer winning again in Mugello

Hello Everyone,

The race weekend in Mugello had everything in it, very changeable weather, a penalty, disappointment and …….. a fantastic result in the end.

In the first free practice I had an unfortunate crash resulting in hurting my neck, luckily nothing else serious apart from a pretty damaged bike which had to be repaired. A big thanks to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies crew and my dad, all was done perfectly and on time for the next session.

In Qualifying I knew that particularly in Mugello it was important to be able to take a slipstream on certain parts of the circuit. This worked out pretty well with a 5th place at the end of the qualification. I was quite satisfied with that. Unfortunately, but I guess due to a fault of my own, I got a penalty because when returning on the track from trying out the long lap section during Qualifying it seems I caused a somewhat dangerous situation with a fellow rider.

Although the penalty of having to start from the back of the grid and a long lap penalty during the race as well was severe , I knew it was not good and could only accept the penalty.

Just before the start of Race 1 it started to drip, but soon that changed to real rain. From the grid we had to go back into the pit lane to fit the rain tires. At the actual start it had already become quite wet. Because of my penalty I had to start this race from the last position but I had a good start and was able to make up a number of places immediately.

After taking the long lap in the second lap I tried to work my way to the front again. This worked out pretty well until I was a little over-confident and lost the rear end….. Luckily I was able to hold on to the bike and continue the race again. From that moment - and seeing a lot of guys crashing out - I decided to not take too many risks and at least make it to the finish line, finally finishing 15th and taking 1 point.

Collin Veijer © G&G

Race 2 was dry and I was allowed to start from my original 5th starting place on the grid. Especially in Mugello it is important to get well through the first lap. Very often on this track we see a large leading group. Therefore I decided that if my pace was good at least I should stay somewhere at the front of this group to finally be able to position myself well for the last lap. Very often it ends in a final sprint to the finish line.

Collin Veijer © G&G

My strategy worked perfectly and I could cross the line first! It was a fantastic race and I am super happy with my second victory.

Now up to preparing for the upcoming race in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship in Barcelona 10-12th June.

Stay safe,

Collin