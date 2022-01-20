Blog | Cormac Buchanan - Stoked to go Bro

2022 is finally here so let the countdown to the new race season begin!

It’s summer in New Zealand and time has flown by with plenty of fun in the sun. It’s been great spending time with my family and friends, sharing all about my adventures in Europe last year.

Water fun with my little cuz © Cormac Buchanan

Racing is never far from my mind though and, while it has been great to take some time to recharge, my focus is firmly on preparing for the challenges ahead.

Christmas Day ride © Cormac Buchanan

Unfortunately racing events have become scarce here in NZ due to the dastardly Covid. Returning to the intensively competitive environment of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in just three months, I need to make every race count during my time at home.

Reflecting on the race © Cormac Buchanan

We are improvising to get the seat time I need, including exploring other disciplines, and I’ve been tearing up the dirt on my Yamaha YZ125.

On the dirt bike © Cormac Buchanan

With two major race meetings cancelled, including the opening two rounds of the New Zealand Superbike Championships, we jump at any chance to twist the throttle. The pits at Ruapuna Raceway were packed with racers from throughout the country earlier this month - proof how much we were all hanging out for track time.

SuperSport 300 lap record © Cormac Buchanan

I had a blast reconnecting with my Yamaha Racing Development Team and catching up on some yarns with people in the paddock. On the track, I managed to set a new SuperSport 300 lap record with a 1.42.035 – happy but not quite satisfied as I know there is more to find.

With my strength and conditioning trainer Tyson © Cormac Buchanan

We all know how important goal setting is whether it’s in sport or life. I’ve set some big ones for 2022 and I’m determined to tick them off.

On target © Cormac Buchanan

Top of the list is consistently fighting amongst the field and putting myself in a points-scoring position every round. That’s no easy task given the calibre of riders on the grid but this kiwi wants to fly!

Summer fun with my little cuz © Cormac Buchanan

My debut year in Rookies was a massive challenge and I learned so much about racing a Moto3-style bike and myself as a racer. Now I need to take everything and convert it into results.

Cormac Buchanan 2021 © Red Bull G&G

An exciting change this year will be staying based in Europe where I will compete in the Hawkers European Talent Cup with the AGR Racing team. There are so many training opportunities which I know will have a positive impact on my development.

Mountain biking in Arrowtown with dad © Cormac Buchanan

If you take the actual racing out of the equation, my favourite part of all this is experiencing different cultures and exploring new countries. I wish we had a GP circuit here in New Zealand so the Rookies could check my homeland out. Although you would have to get used to what we call “kiwi slang”. Here’s a few common phrases.

Sweet as: Great, good, fine

Choice: That’s great, awesome

Wop wop’s: In the middle of nowhere

Togs: Swimsuit

Jandals: Flip flops/thongs

Bro: Friend

Chur: Thanks

Munted: When something is really broken

Stoked: Pretty happy and chuffed about something.

Wishbone Falls, near Wanaka © Cormac Buchanan

Cheers, Cormac