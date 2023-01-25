Blog | Cormac Buchanan taking `No days off´

Ever since I’ve been home in New Zealand I’ve been taking the phrase “no days off” seriously.

Since our summer here in the southern hemisphere is over the Christmas holidays, it gives me the opportunity to race in the New Zealand Superbike Championship. Linking back up with my Yamaha Racing Development Team NZ crew has been a blast. I’ve made my 600 SuperSport debut on the Yamaha YZF-R6 and have been aiming to defend my title on the Yamaha YZF-R3.

Cormac Buchanan © ASP

I’ve got a hectic schedule with 36 races planned during my “off-season” break. It has been nice to spend some time in the more-relaxed kiwi paddock and race away from the pressures of the international championships as I’ve been able to treat this as training for my 2023 European season. I’ve been learning loads as adapting to a different style of bike like the 600 has been a good challenge and I’ve enjoyed every step of the way.

YRDTNZ 1-2 with my teammate Jake Lewis © ASP

After travelling for the first three rounds, I recently had the chance to race on my home track of Teretonga in the New Zealand Championship for the first time – when it was last held here in 2017 I hadn’t even started racing yet.

Three generations. Grand Ken, Uncle Dion & dad Stacey. River Road race boat © Cormac Buchanan

I was determined to make it a strong weekend on my home turf and it turned out very close to perfect. I qualified on pole in both classes by over a second, something I was very proud of as I was the first 600SSP bike to go under a 59-second lap around Teretonga. The races were much of the same story, keeping my cool and winning my first ever 600 race of my career – something I’ll remember forever.

That winning feeling © ASP

As the second race day rolled around, the morning race was my best chance to improve the lap record. I put the hammer down, pulling away from the chasing pack and again improving the lap record by 0.5 of a second.

Podium chats with the legend Neil 'Turbo' Ritchie © ASP

In the third 600 race I aimed to go 3/3 but unfortunately while leading I had a mechanical issue (chain snapping) which caused me to have to retire. I was gutted so I took my frustration out on the R3 and set a new lap record for the 300 SuperSport class and kept my unbeaten streak intact after nine races.

Taking the chequered flag on the Yamaha R3 © ASP

So, I won the 300 class and ended up third overall in the 600s for the round which I was happy with considering the circumstances. It feels very nice to jump up a few spots in the championship standings and I now sit 3rd overall. I am determined to gain back those points I lost in the last race.

Checking out the Clutha River at Clyde © Cormac Buchanan

The final two rounds of NZSBK are in March in the North Island. Luckily, I have the world-famous Burt Munro Challenge right here in my own backyard to keep me occupied. A full week of motorcycle action honouring the late Burt Munro, aka the world’s fastest Indian, who hailed from Invercargill like me.

Reunited with my old speedway solo bike © Cormac Buchanan

I will be participating in the E Hayes and Sons Teretonga Sprint Races and I’m excited to get involved with this iconic event which attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from through New Zealand and around the world. I’ve been an ambassador for the event over the past three years and proudly wear the Burt Munro Challenge logo on my Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup leathers.

Reunted with Ollie and Marley at home © Cormac Buchanan

Until the next race day I will be spending lots of time in the gym and clocking up the kilometres on the cycle to make sure I’m as prepared as I can be going into the 2023 season for both the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the JuniorGP Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Ollie and I after hiking up Mt Iron in Wanaka © Cormac Buchanan

Away from the track, it has been awesome to spend time with family and friends in Central Otago and at my grandparent’s crib on the coast at Jack’s Bay. It won’t be long until I’m on the plane again to return to our base in Barcelona, Spain, so I’m making the most of every moment.

In the shed with Marley © Cormac Buchanan

Cheers,

Cormac

#14 #macattack