Blog | Cormac Buchanan turns it around in Mugello

Hi everyone,

We’ve had a bit of downtime since racing finished at Mugello so it’s been great to explore more of Europe.

Exploring in Germany © Cormac Buchanan

History is all around us over here and it makes me realise how young New Zealand really is in the grand scheme of things. NZ is actually the youngest country in the world as it was the last to be discovered in 1642. I’m definitely learning plenty on and off the track and getting a great education outside of the classroom.

Chasing waterfalls in Italy © Cormac Buchanan

Dad and I watched the Catalunya GP from Valentino Rossi’s hometown of Tavullia. How wicked was it to see one of our Rookies Dani Halgado debut so impressively in the Moto3 World Championship!

Cormac Buchanan © Cormac Buchanan

Travelling around in our motorhome (which we’ve nicknamed Burt after kiwi motorcycling legend Burt Munro) we came across the Pista San Mauro Mare mini moto track in San Marino so it was cool to spend a few days tearing around as part of my training. I had a blast chasing down the lap record there … but narrowly missed it by a second! Guess that means I will have to go back at some stage.

The iconic Imola GP circuit © Cormac Buchanan

I also did some training on an Ohvale machine and a super motard. I think Dad has accepted I’m happiest on two wheels so we are grabbing any opportunity we can for me to ride.

Trying my hand at 4 wheels at Imola - Best I stick with 2 wheels I reckon © Cormac Buchanan

I reckon Dad must get his adrenalin rush navigating a 9m motorhome through some narrow European streets. It’s quite the adventure at times … does anyone know where we can find a new side mirror? Oops!

We travelled from Italy through Austria (can’t wait to go back there in August!) and have now reached Germany – the scene of our next Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup round. I’m excited to test my mettle on another new track at the mighty Sachsenring Circuit.

Mugello was a tough weekend for me. I went into it with high expectations and had to reassess quickly when things didn’t go to plan. It was character building to say the least.

The loss of former Rookie Jason Dupasquier impacted us all. I’m pleased I had the chance to meet him this season as he always made the effort to chat to those of us now on the Road to MotoGP.

I found the Mugello track the most difficult to learn so far and soon discovered how impossible it is to chalk up a fast lap without any slipstream. In race one I finished almost two minutes behind the winner. Along with other factors – like discovering a screw sticking out of my rear tyre when about to start the warmup lap so we had to replace the wheel with a used one – I just struggled to find my mojo and my head space wasn’t flash. I was devastated.

Cormac Buchanan © Cormac Buchanan

After a robust debrief with Dad, I came into day two with a completely new mindset and determined to improve. I had a goal in mind and I’m proud to say I not only achieved it but exceeded it. I was a lot more aggressive and really went out of my comfort zone to make key overtakes, leading the group at stages and ticking off faster laps each time. I was at the front of the second group going into the final lap which isn’t usually a smart idea because the leader usually gets swamped down the straight. So I pushed even harder to the point where I was drifting around the final corner because my tyre was that stuffed – just as well I had a few of my old speedway skills to call on!

It paid off and I crossed the line at the head of the second group of riders to take 18th overall. I was just 29 seconds from the winner and earned a PB lap time of 2.04 – pretty rapt with that improvement in less than 24 hours. I was spurred on by the messages of support I got from back home which helped me handle the disappointment of race one.

It’s important I carry this momentum into the next round here in Germany. I want to make all of those backing me proud.

Here’s another fun fact about New Zealand for you: Did you know it is home to the steepest street in the world?

Cormac Buchanan © Cormac Buchanan

Baldwin Street in Dunedin is about two hours from my home in Invercargill. I’ve walked up it a few times and it’s one heck of a quad workout!

Jaffa sweets ready to race © Cormac Buchanan

There used to be an annual Jaffa Race where they numbered 75,000 Jaffas (a small round candy) and rolled them down the hill to find the winning one. Crazy aye.

Jaffa race © Cormac Buchanan

Cheers,

Cormac

#14 #macattack #kiwilearningtofly