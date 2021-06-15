Cormac Buchanan
© Cormac Buchanan
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Cormac Buchanan turns it around in Mugello

We’ve had a bit of downtime since racing finished at Mugello so it’s been great to explore more of Europe
Written by Cormac Buchanan
Published on
Hi everyone,
We’ve had a bit of downtime since racing finished at Mugello so it’s been great to explore more of Europe.
Exploring in Germany
Exploring in Germany
© Cormac Buchanan
History is all around us over here and it makes me realise how young New Zealand really is in the grand scheme of things. NZ is actually the youngest country in the world as it was the last to be discovered in 1642. I’m definitely learning plenty on and off the track and getting a great education outside of the classroom.
Chasing waterfalls in Italy
Chasing waterfalls in Italy
© Cormac Buchanan
Dad and I watched the Catalunya GP from Valentino Rossi’s hometown of Tavullia. How wicked was it to see one of our Rookies Dani Halgado debut so impressively in the Moto3 World Championship!
Cormac Buchanan
Cormac Buchanan
© Cormac Buchanan
Travelling around in our motorhome (which we’ve nicknamed Burt after kiwi motorcycling legend Burt Munro) we came across the Pista San Mauro Mare mini moto track in San Marino so it was cool to spend a few days tearing around as part of my training. I had a blast chasing down the lap record there … but narrowly missed it by a second! Guess that means I will have to go back at some stage.
The iconic Imola GP circuit
The iconic Imola GP circuit
© Cormac Buchanan
I also did some training on an Ohvale machine and a super motard. I think Dad has accepted I’m happiest on two wheels so we are grabbing any opportunity we can for me to ride.
Trying my hand at 4 wheels at Imola - Best I stick with 2 wheels I reckon
Trying my hand at 4 wheels at Imola - Best I stick with 2 wheels I reckon
© Cormac Buchanan
I reckon Dad must get his adrenalin rush navigating a 9m motorhome through some narrow European streets. It’s quite the adventure at times … does anyone know where we can find a new side mirror? Oops!
We travelled from Italy through Austria (can’t wait to go back there in August!) and have now reached Germany – the scene of our next Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup round. I’m excited to test my mettle on another new track at the mighty Sachsenring Circuit.
Mugello was a tough weekend for me. I went into it with high expectations and had to reassess quickly when things didn’t go to plan. It was character building to say the least.
The loss of former Rookie Jason Dupasquier impacted us all. I’m pleased I had the chance to meet him this season as he always made the effort to chat to those of us now on the Road to MotoGP.
I found the Mugello track the most difficult to learn so far and soon discovered how impossible it is to chalk up a fast lap without any slipstream. In race one I finished almost two minutes behind the winner. Along with other factors – like discovering a screw sticking out of my rear tyre when about to start the warmup lap so we had to replace the wheel with a used one – I just struggled to find my mojo and my head space wasn’t flash. I was devastated.
Cormac Buchanan
Cormac Buchanan
© Cormac Buchanan
After a robust debrief with Dad, I came into day two with a completely new mindset and determined to improve. I had a goal in mind and I’m proud to say I not only achieved it but exceeded it. I was a lot more aggressive and really went out of my comfort zone to make key overtakes, leading the group at stages and ticking off faster laps each time. I was at the front of the second group going into the final lap which isn’t usually a smart idea because the leader usually gets swamped down the straight. So I pushed even harder to the point where I was drifting around the final corner because my tyre was that stuffed – just as well I had a few of my old speedway skills to call on!
It paid off and I crossed the line at the head of the second group of riders to take 18th overall. I was just 29 seconds from the winner and earned a PB lap time of 2.04 – pretty rapt with that improvement in less than 24 hours. I was spurred on by the messages of support I got from back home which helped me handle the disappointment of race one.
It’s important I carry this momentum into the next round here in Germany. I want to make all of those backing me proud.
Here’s another fun fact about New Zealand for you: Did you know it is home to the steepest street in the world?
Cormac Buchanan
Cormac Buchanan
© Cormac Buchanan
Baldwin Street in Dunedin is about two hours from my home in Invercargill. I’ve walked up it a few times and it’s one heck of a quad workout!
Jaffa sweets ready to race
Jaffa sweets ready to race
© Cormac Buchanan
There used to be an annual Jaffa Race where they numbered 75,000 Jaffas (a small round candy) and rolled them down the hill to find the winning one. Crazy aye.
Jaffa race
Jaffa race
© Cormac Buchanan
Cheers,
Cormac
#14 #macattack #kiwilearningtofly

More Stories

  1. Blog | Cormac Buchanan turns it around in Mugello
    We’ve had a bit of downtime since racing finished at Mugello so it’s been great to explore more of …
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  2. Blog | Scott Ogden in the lead battle at Mugello
    Approaching the Mugello weekend I was really excited to learn and ride a new track
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  3. Blog | Soma Görbe talks of a tough weekend in Mugello
    I don’t really know where to start because the Italian weekend was very hard for me mentally
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  4. Blog | Collin Veijer fast enough to podium but that's not the point
    Mugello was no strange track to me as I have ridden the Italian championship in the past. It’s a …
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  5. Blog | Scott Ogden getting good points in Spain
    I hope you are looking forward to Mugello, as it is fast approaching. I know I am, with it being a …
    Red Bull Rookies Cup