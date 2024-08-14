Evan Belford training and tripping around Europe in the summer

Hi Everyone,

To start the summer break, due to us already being in Holland we had a three-day stay over in Amsterdam (above) with my family. Pretty cool place, visiting some cool galleries and local delights.

Upon our return to the UK, I had my first opportunity of the year to go to a BTC race at Snetterton and catch up with race friends and my old team boss. It was really good to see that the level is still high this year.

With my old team boss Ryan Saxelby © Evan Belford

After spending a few days at home with my family, I flew to Barcelona for a week of training with Alex. We alternated the days between riding mini bikes at a kart track, first time for Alex since 2018. Plenty of cycling in the evening as it was so hot and ended the week with a cycle to the Coll d'Estenalles. Amazing views once we reached the top.

High above Barcelona with Alex © Evan Belford

I also spent some time with Pol from Coach to Top whilst in Barcelona pushing to improve from my last visit.

Pol pushing me hard © Evan Belford

I celebrated my 17th birthday and finally got behind the wheel. I think I still prefer two wheels but enjoyed driving this summer.

Now I'm old enough to drive © Evan Belford

I visited Silverstone for the Moto GP and we found one of the old Red Bull Rookie bikes on the Go Pro Stand. This is back when they used the two-stroke engine, it's cool to see how the bikes have moved on over the years.

Two-stroke 125cc Rookies bike of 2013 Cup winner Karel Hanika © Evan Belford

We were out and about one day when we realised we were 20 minutes from Stonehenge. I have seen it in pictures many times but it was cool to see it in real life. Can't believe it started to be built over 5,000 years ago.

Stonehenge © Evan Belford

I've had a great summer break and really enjoyed my time. Training has been good and I'm ready to get back on the bike. Excited to be heading to the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Just my bags to pack and the road trip begins.

Can't wait to get back on this on Friday © G&G

See you all soon

Blog | Evan #52