Blog | Filippo Farioli riding everything to be ready

Hello Everybody,

Pre-Season preparation goes at the best.

I have a long time to prepare my body and mind in the best way for this new season.

Then I started training with my new team, Aspar, with the small Flat Track Bike, MiniGP and with my R6, in Valencia, Spain.

Filippo Farioli © Filippo Farioli

After this, I was 4 days at the Autodromo del Levante, Binetto, Italy, with the Talenti Azzurri, where we worked a lot on riding technique and physical training with my new Ohvale GP-2 190 Daytona.

Filippo Farioli © Filippo Farioli

Now a few days of school and relax at home and the I leave for Spain.

I Can’t wait to start this new season and also can’t wait to go on track for the first test of the season with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, on the Algarve International Circuit.

See you on the track

Filippo #77