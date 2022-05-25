Blog | Gabin Planques is back and on the pace

Hi everyone,

I'm going to explain to you my 3 weekends in a row at the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, the tests and the 4 races in Portimão and Jerez de la Frontera.

First we had 3 days of testing in Portimão which went very well for me where I was able to adjust the bike well and get back into the rhythm despite the complicated weather conditions.

The race weekend was very good in Portimão where my rhythm was good, I finished 6th in the first race and 7th in the 2nd. After my arm injury I am very happy to come back and fight for a good position.

The weekend just after Portimão we had Jerez de la Frontera, a circuit that I really like.

During the FP I felt really good on the bike and during Qualifying.

In the first race I made a good start and I finished in the first group in the second race I felt better but I made some mistakes which left me with no option for the podium.

Now, focus on next race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies cup in Mugello.

Full Gas!

#GP48