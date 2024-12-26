Blog | Giulio Pugliese wishes a Merry Christmas and adrenaline filled 2025

For the Christmas holidays I returned home to Milan, where I spent days with my family.
I went ice skating with my brothers and played cards with my grandfather.
I train in the gym every day and am already excited about the new Cup season.
Before I left Valencia with my friends, my teammates, we celebrated and I had a lot of fun racing go-karts.... I miss the routine and I miss them too, but soon we will be together again to work on the new season.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and see you on the circuits for an adrenaline-filled 2025.
with love
Giulio