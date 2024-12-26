Red Bull Logo
Merry Christmas
© Giulio Pugliese
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Giulio Pugliese wishes a Merry Christmas and adrenaline filled 2025

Written by Giulio Pugliese
1 min readPublished on
Strength

© Giulio Pugliese

For the Christmas holidays I returned home to Milan, where I spent days with my family.
Concentration

© Giulio Pugliese

I went ice skating with my brothers and played cards with my grandfather.
Skating with my brothers

© Giulio Pugliese

I train in the gym every day and am already excited about the new Cup season.
Playing cards with my grandfather

© Giulio Pugliese

Before I left Valencia with my friends, my teammates, we celebrated and I had a lot of fun racing go-karts.... I miss the routine and I miss them too, but soon we will be together again to work on the new season.
Karting with my mates

© Giulio Pugliese

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and see you on the circuits for an adrenaline-filled 2025.
Merry Christmas

© Giulio Pugliese

with love
Giulio

