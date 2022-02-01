Blog | Guillermo Moreno - a dream first from Mexico

Hi Everyone,

My name is Guillermo Moreno, nice to meet you.

The last year has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Because I received the greatest news of all time, I was accepted at the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

The first big step to fulfil my main purpose in my career as a rider, which is to become the first rider from Mexico to get to the Moto GP grid as a full time rider for a team, not only a wildcard or something like that.

Just by being accepted as a Rookie for Red Bull is amazing and by doing so, I’m the first Mexican to do it.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

At this moment of my life it’s amazing because, after three years of leaving my country in the search for a dream and leaving everything behind in search for adventure, training and new experience, I can start to see the gold at the end of the rainbow, because I have been always giving the best of me in every training in the best school Pakosta 37 Riders Factory with the greatest coach of all times and also my friend Francisco Mármol, also giving my best at every race and training in the gym to be in good shape, so I’m ready to face every new challenge in my life, with a big smile but also fire in my heart.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

For the last two months I started with “Paco” the winter preseason as hard as I can, so I’m at my best for the Rookies test in April, I have been training every single day with my schoolmates of Pakosta 37 and also sharing some tracks with pilots from Moto GP such as Alex Rins, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

Also exmoto GP riders and now WSBK contender for the title Scott Redding.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

One of the best companies in this adventure in the dreamland is also former world Champion of Moto 3 and also of the Rookies Cup Pedro Acosta and also exrookie and former Moto 3 rider Kaito Toba, one of the coolest and more fierce pilots I ever meet. They have been with me many times in this adventure in the search of my dream to become the first Mexican rider in the Moto GP and now I became the first one in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, what else can I ask for?

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

Even my family is giving the best they can to support me as hard as they can, my father from Mexico, my mother who has been here with me all the time, and even my uncle who came here to help with everything. Now it’s my time for retribution and to show them that all that effort they put together it's worth it.

Guillermo Moreno © Guillermo Moreno

Get ready Red Bull Rookies Cup!, that this new contender it’s coming hard with everything I have and ready to put on quite a show!

Let’s do it!!

Now, I have been also blessed to meet amazing people from all over the world that it’s as passionate as me for this wonderful sport of motorcycling.

I enjoyed every step I took, every moment and every experience I had, now during this new challenge I’m facing I hope to be able to share with you the passionate I’m and to let you know some facts about my beautiful country!!

We’ll see you around. Bye…

Guillermo #10