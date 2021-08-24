Blog | Harrison Voight fighting to be fit after injury

If you are unsure why I didn’t participate in the two Austrian GP rounds. 7 weeks ago I broke my femur, tibia and fibula. After two major surgeries, everyday I have been working hard with the physiotherapist to recover and be back on track as soon as possible.

