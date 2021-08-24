Blog | Harrison Voight fighting to be fit after injury

Harrison Voight
7 weeks ago I broke my femur, tibia and fibula
Hi everyone!
If you are unsure why I didn’t participate in the two Austrian GP rounds. 7 weeks ago I broke my femur, tibia and fibula. After two major surgeries, everyday I have been working hard with the physiotherapist to recover and be back on track as soon as possible.
The progress has been great when I look back and reflect on week by week improvements. I now can go on the indoor static bicycle to help the process of recovery, everyday my leg is getting stronger and more flexibility although I still need more before getting back on the bike.
Thank you for reading and I hope to be back soon!
