Blog | Harrison Voight getting it done in Italy

I managed to finish race one 3rd and 4th in Race 2
Hi everyone!
Since most of us Rookies have had a little gap during the summer break, I’ve been using this time wisely to train and also reflect on the first part of the season. It has given me great motivation as this season has been good, achieving results and having great speed until some unlucky situations. 
Cycling with Sean Dylan Kelly and Aleix Santacreu 
I was fortunate enough during this break to make a wild card in the Moto3 Italian Championship at Misano World Circuit! I really enjoyed this experience and learning a new circuit that I haven’t been to before. I managed to finish race one 3rd and 4th in Race 2.
With my team of mechanics who help achieve the wild card. 
I’m really looking forward to being back on my KTM and racing at Red Bull Ring, It will be an another new circuit to learn since missing out last year due to injuries.
On the grid with Paolo Simoncelli - Main Photo
Thank you for reading and I’ll keep you all updated soon! 
Harrison Voight 29

