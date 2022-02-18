Harrison Voight
© Harrison Voight
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Harrison Voight rested, tested and ready

In order to kick off this season in a great way, I have been preparing myself on and off the bike
Written by Harrison Voight
2 min readPublished on
Hello everyone,
The days are quickly getting closer to the pre season test that will be commencing in early April!
In order to kick off this season in a great way, I have been preparing myself on and off the bike a lot during this break we have.
Harrison Voight
Harrison Voight
© Harrison Voight
Although I have been doing a lot of training, I’ve also been spending a lot of time at home catching up with friends and family. This is something that I try to enjoy and cherish the most while being back home in Australia because I don’t often see them as I’m in Europe chasing my goals for 8+ months.
Harrison Voight
Harrison Voight
© Harrison Voight
I was fortunate enough last month to ride Phillip Island for five days which was absolutely fantastic. I haven’t ridden Phillip Island in 2 years so to be back there again was so much fun and to make it even better I experienced all mixed conditions which is good for training.
I have been really enjoying my time at home yet I can’t believe how quick time flies cause in the next month I’m gone again back to Europe!
Harrison Voight
Harrison Voight
© Harrison Voight
This year I just can’t wait for it to get underway, I want to keep progressing throughout this season along with achieving some solid results.
Harrison Voight
Harrison Voight
© Harrison Voight
Thank you for taking the time to read my blog!
Harrison Voight 29

More Stories