Blog | Jacob Roulstone checks out classic architecture and the Flying Bulls

During my summer break I continued training hard on and off the bike including some motocross and trails as well as swimming and cycling. I also had a bit of fun going down to the beach with some mates, spending time with my dad who was here from Australia and enjoying the hot weather.
With the summer break over we got straight to Austria for some not some summer weather.
What a amazing track the Red Bull Ring is. For certain one of my favourite track and country.
The entertainment on race day was insane with helicopters doing backflips and jets flying by….which is one of my favourite things to see. I really enjoyed riding there with the fast sections and some tight corners it makes it an interesting track. I believe I made some big steps through the weekend, particularly in race 1.
I got to spend some time with my grandparents exploring in Vienna, which has so much history and they have been visiting with us in Spain as well. They have enjoyed the European lifestyle and getting to watch their first MotoGP events including coming to Junior GP with my Moto3 team Aspar in Misano, Italy.
Next round will be in Motorland Aragon, Spain which I’m really excited for as it is my favourite track.
