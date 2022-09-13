Blog | Jacob Roulstone checks out classic architecture and the Flying Bulls

Hi Everyone,

During my summer break I continued training hard on and off the bike including some motocross and trails as well as swimming and cycling. I also had a bit of fun going down to the beach with some mates, spending time with my dad who was here from Australia and enjoying the hot weather.

Jacob Roulstone training on his flat track bike at home - 2022 © Jacob Roulstone Archive

With the summer break over we got straight to Austria for some not some summer weather.

What a amazing track the Red Bull Ring is. For certain one of my favourite track and country.

Flying Bulls at Spielberg 2022 © Flying Bulls

The entertainment on race day was insane with helicopters doing backflips and jets flying by….which is one of my favourite things to see. I really enjoyed riding there with the fast sections and some tight corners it makes it an interesting track. I believe I made some big steps through the weekend, particularly in race 1.

Jacob Roulstone racing at the Red Bull Ring 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I got to spend some time with my grandparents exploring in Vienna, which has so much history and they have been visiting with us in Spain as well. They have enjoyed the European lifestyle and getting to watch their first MotoGP events including coming to Junior GP with my Moto3 team Aspar in Misano, Italy.

Jacob Roulstone racing in Spielberg 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Next round will be in Motorland Aragon, Spain which I’m really excited for as it is my favourite track.

Chat soon

Jacob #12