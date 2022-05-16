Blog | Jacob Roulstone learning and enjoying the KTM

Hi Everyone,
A good productive start to the Red Bull Rookies Cup year with the first test In Portimão, Portugal in mid April.
It was quite nerve-racking meeting everyone as well as the competitors for the first time but it didn't take long to feel right at home and started enjoying it all. A lot of positives from the test and first round in Portimão with a lot of sessions in the wet which was quite challenging to learn all at once. We also had the second round in sunny and extremely hot Jerez, Spain where I was able to get a lot more dry track time.
The KTM RC 250 R 4-stroke requires me to change the style and way I ride as it is a little different to my previous bikes. But I'm enjoying it and continuing to learn from my helper Javi, the rider coaches Dani and Gustl and all the Rookies staff.
The month ended with the first round of the FIM Junior GP in Estoril, Portugal. This was the first race for me on a Moto3 and was a good learning round. It allowed me to implement the style and the things I learnt off the rookie's cup bike over to the Moto3.
I'm really looking forward to the next round in two weeks time in Mugello, Italy.
Chat soon,
Jacob #12