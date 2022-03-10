Blog | Jacob Roulstone mixing school work with the ranch

Hi Everyone,

Recently back in Spain and getting back into the swing of things such as training and school.

I arrived from Australia at the beginning of February and the next day went down to Valencia for some team training with my FIM Junior GP team. I had a lot of fun meeting all the guys and doing some dirt and kart track riding.

I have been doing my gym work and some running as well as going on cycling rides with some of the other riders from the Championships. Riding with the other guys from other countries is good, we chat about things and it makes the time go quicker.

Also, I have been riding a lot of flat track, which is my background. I like to do this throughout the year to keep on top of my bike control. I’ve been doing this with a bunch of riders mostly at Rocco's Ranch.

There are a lot of the world GP guys there training also. It’s awesome to see them and ride on the same track, even battling with them on the bike.

As well as my training, I’m trying to get as much schoolwork I can get done as it's not as busy as compared to next month. The schooling program I’m doing is very flexible so I’m able to do it in between events and while I’m in the car travelling so I can continue learning

I can’t wait for the Red Bull Rookies test in 4 weeks time, getting on the track and meeting everyone. So excited to be part of Rookies this year.

Chat soon,

Jacob #12