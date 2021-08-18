Jakob Rosenthaler
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Jakob Rosenthaler battling all the way in Austria

This weekend was very hard. All the riders are so close to each other that even in Qualifying
Written by Jakob Rosenthaler
Published on
Hello Everybody,
This weekend was very hard. All the riders are so close to each other that even in Qualifying every tenth of a second can make up several places.
In the first race at the Red Bull Ring I made a huge mistake in turn 7 after a few laps and almost crashed with a highsider.
Unfortunately, I tried too hard to catch up with the group and got a long lap penalty due to exceeding track limits. That was the end of the race.
In the second race I was able to keep up with the leading group for a few laps, as I had done at the weekend before. But after three laps I could not keep up the speed to follow them. I had to let the group go. In the end, after a few fights in the following group, it was enough for P18.
Next chance in the last event at Motorland Aragon.
Jakob #78

