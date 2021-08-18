Blog | Jakob Rosenthaler battling all the way in Austria

This weekend was very hard. All the riders are so close to each other that even in Qualifying every tenth of a second can make up several places.

Unfortunately, I tried too hard to catch up with the group and got a long lap penalty due to exceeding track limits. That was the end of the race.

