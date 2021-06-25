Jakob Rosenthaler
© Red Bull G/G
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Jakob Rosenthaler in the points at Sachsenring but not satisfied

Hello everybody! Another race weekend is over, and I had big troubles to build up a good feeling with the bike
Written by Jakob Rosenthaler
Published on
After a really bad Qualifying I had to start from P24 in the first race. One fast rider got a penalty and had to start from the back of the grid. This was really good for me, because he overtook me and I could learn a lot of him. In the last lap there was a big collision where many riders crashed, so I got P15.
The second race was even harder for me. After a really good start I got pushed wide by another rider and I had to follow the group from the very back. I overtook some riders, but then we fought to much in the back group. After some laps we lost the middle group of the race again.
There was also a last lap accident in the second race, so I could manage to get another point with P15 again.
I am not really happy with this weekend, but in Austria I will give everything to have a better Qualifying.
See you,
Jakob #78

