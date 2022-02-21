Hello Everybody!

As the start of the season gets closer and closer, my preparations for 2022 are already in full swing. I prepare myself as well as possible on and off the track, to have a great start into the first races.

Jakob Rosenthaler © Jakob Rosenthaler

I want to be in a better position in terms of fitness this season. Therefore, the focus is also on physical training at the moment, which I'm tackling with professional support this year. Once a week I meet my trainer and several other motorbike riders for an intense training session. It's a lot of fun to train with other motorsport enthusiasts and push our limits together during the workouts. For the rest of the week, I get an individual training schedule depending on my physical condition, appointments and school stuff.

Jakob Rosenthaler © Jakob Rosenthaler

Of course, we are also giving our best to spend as much time as possible on those tracks, which are on the rookies calendar this season. During the Christmas holidays, my parents and I made the 40 hours journey from Austria to Spain with our old camper and trailer.

Arrived in Spain and we were on the road for 2 weeks, heading from one track to the other one. At the end we deployed our motorhome in Alicante and took a flight back home.

Jakob Rosenthaler © Jakob Rosenthaler

Since we have parked our stuff in the South it is possible to fly over for some days again and again to gather more and more track-time. Fortunately, I have very good grades in school and great teachers in my polytechnic, so it’s possible to race and also get an education as a machine builder.

I am really looking forward to this next season and can’t wait for it.

See you soon,

Jakob #78