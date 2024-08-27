Blog | Joel Pons loving Austria and taking a big step forward

Hi Friends,

We’re back after a great race weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

First Corner at the dramatic Red Bull Ring © G&G

This weekend was special because it was the home race for the Cup.

The beautiful Austrian landscape - Joel Pons © Joel Pons

We went to the circuit the whole family joined us. The landscapes in Austria are amazing, and we really enjoyed the journey.

With my sister in the Rookies Tent - Joel Pons © Joel Pons

During the track walk on Thursday, I noticed the details of the circuit and was surprised by the significant elevation changes. As always, our coach Dani gave us great tips.

Cleaning with the Ipone products - Joel Pons © Joel Pons

Friday marked the start of the real action on track. It was a good day where I improved quite a bit and found a good rhythm. The grid result, 20th, wasn’t the best, but we were happy with the progress.

Group time in the chicane - Joel Pons © G&G

In the first race on Saturday afternoon, I set a good pace that brought me into the top 15, earning my first point in the championship. During the race, I made some mistakes and also had to do a long lap due to exceeding track limits. Despite that, the overall balance and lessons learned were positive, and I was motivated for Race 2.

Race start - Joel Pons © G&G

Race 2 on Sunday morning was a great opportunity to build on what I learned from Race 1. I maintained a better pace, improved my lap times, and made fewer mistakes. Lap by lap, I overtook other racers and kept a strong pace, finishing in 11th place, closer than ever to the top guys.

Riding alone - Joel Pons © G&G Getting up to speed - Joel Pons © G&G Braking Hard - Joel Pons © G&G Always Learning - Joel Pons © G&G

We’re happy with the improvements over the weekend. The hard work is starting to show in the results.

Finding the limit - Joel Pons © G&G

Finally, thanks to all the Rookies Cup crew for their hard work and effort. Also, a big thanks to all the amazing fans.

With Irache, my mechanic - Joel Pons © Joel Pons

Now we have a week to work and prepare for the next race in Aragon.

Greetings!

Joel #16