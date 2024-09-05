Blog | Lennox Phommara making progress and ready for Misano

Hello everyone,
After the summer break, I faced a tough start in Austria. Because of the lack of training during the break, I was struggling to find a good feeling on the bike, which made it difficult to perform at my best.
However, in Aragón, I managed to regain that confidence. It was my first time on that track, and while I really enjoyed it, the technical aspects were challenging at the beginning.
Despite making good progress, the results didn’t quite match my expectations. During the race, I was right there with the group fighting for points, but after the restart, I made a few small mistakes due to the tricky conditions with the tyres and the asphalt.
The challenging conditions in Aragón taught me a lot of valuable strategic lessons. The second race was held in wet conditions, which was a first for me on this bike. Unfortunately, I struggled to find a good feeling with the front tyre early on. Just as I started to feel more comfortable, I ended up crashing. Points were within reach, but it just didn’t come together this time.
Now, I’m heading to Misano with renewed confidence. It’s the last race weekend of this season’s Red Bull Rookies Cup, and I’ll give everything I have and enjoy it to the fullest we can achieve!
See you there! Lennox #48