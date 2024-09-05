Blog | Lennox Phommara making progress and ready for Misano

Hello everyone,

After the summer break, I faced a tough start in Austria. Because of the lack of training during the break, I was struggling to find a good feeling on the bike, which made it difficult to perform at my best.

Listening to Dani during Thursday's track walk © G&G

However, in Aragón, I managed to regain that confidence. It was my first time on that track, and while I really enjoyed it, the technical aspects were challenging at the beginning.

My #48 KTM lined up with the others © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite making good progress, the results didn’t quite match my expectations. During the race, I was right there with the group fighting for points, but after the restart, I made a few small mistakes due to the tricky conditions with the tyres and the asphalt.

Getting into the groove - Lennox Phommara in Aragon 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The challenging conditions in Aragón taught me a lot of valuable strategic lessons. The second race was held in wet conditions, which was a first for me on this bike. Unfortunately, I struggled to find a good feeling with the front tyre early on. Just as I started to feel more comfortable, I ended up crashing. Points were within reach, but it just didn’t come together this time.

Looking ahead in Aragon 2024 - Lennox Phommara © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Now, I’m heading to Misano with renewed confidence. It’s the last race weekend of this season’s Red Bull Rookies Cup, and I’ll give everything I have and enjoy it to the fullest we can achieve!

See you there! Lennox #48