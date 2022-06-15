Blog | Luca Lunetta stars at home

Hello everybody!

Today I want to tell you how things are going in both championships I run in, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

I'll start by telling you about the Mugello weekend in Italy where I had a lot of fun, especially in Race 2.

In Qualifying I managed to get an excellent first line after making a great strategy with my helper, Nico Ferreria.

Race 1 was a difficult race because of the wet track conditions, not tried in any session before, and I finished in 8th position.

Luca Lunetta © G&G

Race 2, on the other hand, was one of the races in which I enjoyed the most, we were close to finishing on the podium, but right on the finish line I got the fifth position.

Luca Lunetta © G&G

Overall a great weekend in which I got a lot of points for the championship.

Last week there was the 3rd Round of the FIM JuniorGP in Barcelona.

It has been a complicated weekend; with my Team (AC Racing) we have worked a lot since Thursday but in qualifying we were unable to go beyond P14, but very confident for Sunday's races, given our good pace.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

In Race 1, after a good start, I was in a good group, but halfway through the race a rider touched me in turn 10 sending me long into the gravel and I ended up on the ground. Luckily a crash without physical consequences, but that left me with no chance to play the race like I started it and I finished in P25.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

In Race 2, after a great start, I found myself in P10, but at the 5th corner of the first lap, again, another rider touched me and we both crashed, unfortunately ending the race there, without any possibility of restarting given the conditions of the bike!

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

In the end I closed a difficult weekend, very unlucky for me and my team, in which we were unable to express our true potential but aware that we can do well in Jerez in July, always in the FIM JuniorGP.

At the Angel Nieto Circuit I got my first podium in Race 2 of the Round 3-4 of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and finishing 2nd at the checkered flag for only 16 thousandths of a second!!!

In a few days I'll be ready for another racing weekend, the Round 7-8 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, at the Sachsenring Circuit in Germany and I am very excited and I can't wait to get out on the track on Friday for the first tests.

I like the German track a lot because it suits my riding characteristics very well.

See you soon, greetings to all from Luca # 58

Full Gasssss

Luca #58