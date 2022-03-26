Blog | Luca Lunetta studying for his first test

Hello everybody!!!

I want to tell you a little bit about how my preparation was progressed during the winter.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

In addition to training almost every day, I am alternating training in the gym, by bike, running and motorbike. Also thanks to the help and support of the Italian Federmoto and the Blue Talents with whom, almost weekly since February, I participated in colleges.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

I go to school and I attend the 2nd Liceo Scientifico Sportivo at Primo Levi Institute where classmates and teachers support me and cheer me on.

I feel very fit physically and mentally and can't wait to start this long and fascinating season.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

This year, in addition to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, I will also race in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship with the AC Racing Team with whom I will have the first pre-season test in Valencia on 28th and 29th March, on a track that I really like.

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

To prepare myself better, I am currently in Spain, in Malaga at the SPN Riders Academy of my coach Nico Ferreira, to train with other riders and here I also try to follow the school lessons on-line in the morning!

Luca Lunetta © Luca Lunetta

The start of the season is getting closer and closer and I can't wait to get on my bike.

Greetings and hugs everyone.

Full gaaasss,

Luca #58