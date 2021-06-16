Blog | Marcos Uriarte racing for the win in Mugello

Hi everybody,

I would like to tell how race’s weekend was in Mugello.

In FP1, I had good feelings with the bike and the track. Little by little I got better, and I got a good time.

Marcos Uriarte © Red Bull G&G

In FP2, with worn-out tyre, I had very good feeling and I was comfortable, the bike was very good setting and I felt very strong.

In QP, I was confident, after good feelings of FP2 and the worn-out tyre, I decided to go alone. I went well the first five laps, and I took pole position.

Marcos Uriarte © Red Bull G&G

In the first race, we had new conditions for me because it was sprinkling with rain all the race, with dry tyres, I hadn’t a good feeling, and finally, I finished 12th.

Marcos Uriarte © Red Bull G&G

In the second race, I felt very strong and I had good pace, I tried to manage the race as best as possible, due to the straightaway that was a bit random because it was very long. It was a very funny and well fought race in which we all arrived very close. Finally, I finished 5th.

Marcos Uriarte © Red Bull G&G

Now is time to continue working to Germany! Greetings to all.

Marcos #89